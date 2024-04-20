Highlights Eredivisie team Vitesse have been slapped with an 18-point deduction and now are set for relegation.

In England, they are well known for having a close relationship with Chelsea, often developing young players after taking them on loan from the Premier League club.

A new investigation alleges that former owner Roman Abramovich was secretly bankrolling Vitesse.

Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem have been slapped with an 18-point deduction due to licensing issues and have been subsequently relegated, while financial ties between former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and the club themselves have been uncovered.

The Dutch football governing body, the KNVB, suggested the sanction – a record points deduction – for the club after they failed to meet the requirements of its licensing regulations. Vitesse are now residing at the bottom of the table with -1 points to their name. After nearly four decades (35 years to be precise) of enjoying top-flight football, they will be plying their trade in the Eerste Divisienext season.

Eredivisie Relegation Spots 23/24 Position Team Played W D L Points 16. RKC Waalwijk 30 6 6 18 24 17. FC Volendam 30 4 7 19 19 18. Vitesse 30 4 5 21 -1

The KNVB have explained the severity of the punishments by pointing out the “exceptional seriousness and extent” of Vitesse’s rule violations. The club provided “incorrect information”, while it also believed they withheld vital information. In an official club statement, Vitesse interim general manager Edwin Reijntjes said the deduction was “inevitable” and referred to their inability to prove that ties with Russian oligarch, Abramovich, were false.

“Although this is a dark day for everything and everyone who cares about Vitesse, this is the harsh reality. After all, such a punishment was inevitable. On the other hand – and I really want to make this clear to everyone – we are extremely happy with the opportunity that is being offered to us to retain our license. This too was hanging by a thread. “However, it is clear in the response of the Licensing Committee that there is confidence in the club's new direction. We cling to that and we will continue with it. I said it before: Vitesse should not and cannot disappear!”

Abramovich Allegedly Funding Vitesse

Previous claims have come to light

According to The Guardian, the KNVB’s licensing committee have shed light on Abramovich’s links to the club, originally known as SBV Vitesse, as they concluded there were 'indications' that the 57-year-old had controlled - or still controls - Vitesse.

The Guardian and Bureau of Investigation Journalism (TBIJ), who are working in tandem during the investigation, uncovered documents, obtained from a leak known as the Oligarch Files, that appear to show that Abramovich secretly bankrolled Vitesse, pouring at least €117m (£102.8m) into the club.

Back in 2022, the government agreed to allow Abramovich – one of seven Russian 'pro-Kremlin' oligarchs – to sell Chelsea after sanctions were imposed by the European Union over his role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vitesse are the second-oldest professional club still in existence in the Netherlands, having been founded in 1892. Sparta Rotterdam were formed in 1888.

As a result, the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Change are continuing their investigation into the club’s relationship with Abramovich. While Chelsea and Vitesse’s close relationship was no secret, both sides had previously outright denied that he was involved in funding Vitesse.

Financial links to Chelsea were suspected at the time of the 2010 takeover and further questions were raised when Merab Jordania, former Vitesse chief, departed in favour of Russian businessman Alexander Chigirinsky, who was – perhaps coincidentally – another associate of Abramovich.

Chelsea Players who have Spent Time at Vitesse

Mason Mount and Nemanja Matic among the names

As alluded to, Chelsea have used other clubs over the years to give players – who perhaps are not yet ready for the demands of the Premier League – the relevant experience at the top level or to put them in the shop window. This was especially the case throughout the 2010s and Vitesse was often the main beneficiary.

Abramovich appeared to be at the heart and soul of the relationship between the two sides. As owner of the Blues, the businessman oversaw all financial aspects of the club, all while ensuring loan deals with the Dutch outfit were struck on a regular basis.

Serbia international Nemanja Matic is one of the more high-profile names to have spent time mastering his craft in the Netherlands. Matic impressed in a Vitesse strip and left permanently for Benfica upon his return – Chelsea then signed him three years later.

Now (struggling) at Manchester United, Mason Mount played for Vitesse in the 2017/18 season while on the west Londoner’s books. The Englishman registered 13 goals and nine assists across that term and – at the age of 19 – won Vitesse’s Player of the Year gong. Lesser-known stars such as Mukhtar Ali, Charlie Colkett and Fankaty Dabo were also loaned out to Vitesse during their Chelsea days.