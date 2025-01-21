Summary Roman Abramovich was a key catalyst in turning Chelsea into one of England's top teams after his 2003 purchase.

The Russian was forced to sell the club in 2022 and has been living in exile since.

Rumours of Abramovich buying another football club have persisted but appear to be unfounded.

Fortunes at Chelsea have not been quite as fruitful as they were in years gone by since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital came to power in 2022. The consortium purchased the west London club for a record fee of around £4.25 billion, and it feels as though they have spent the same amount on players since, as has been evident in their erratic transfer policies and rumoured split.

While Enzo Maresca appears to have somewhat steadied the ship, the ownership change prompted two of the most chaotic and disappointing seasons that Stamford Bridge has seen in recent times. The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League following the 2022/23 season. They did improve the following year to sixth, but this was still far below expectations and something that would not have been tolerated by the previous administration.

Roman Abramovich was a cutthroat owner, willing to make quick decisions regarding a manager's future - a trait that ultimately paid off as he was able to lead Chelsea to their longest period of sustained success in their history. However, he was forced to sell due to sanctions imposed on Russian oligarchs with ties to Vladimir Putin following the country's invasion of Ukraine. Almost three years on, it's fair to say that life has changed considerably for Abramovich.

What Roman Abramovich is Doing Now

The billionaire is believed to be living in exile in Turkey

According to a report from The Telegraph, travel sanctions imposed by the European Union have forced Abramovich to live in exile, with Turkey now serving as his home base. The 58-year-old was known for his love of travelling, frequently visiting the Caribbean during the winter months and other renowned luxury European cities. However, the former Chelsea owner has had to curtail this lifestyle, meaning his collection of super yachts has largely gone unused over the past three years.

Among them, his prized £500 million yacht, The Eclipse, now sits in the Turkish port city of Marmaris, where it has been rendered effectively obsolete due to the fact that its owner rarely spends any time on it these days.

As for the man himself, it was reported in 2023 that he was splitting his time between Sochi, Istanbul, and Tel Aviv, though he now seems to have settled in Turkey's largest city as his main residence. Nevertheless, he continues to display his wealth where possible.

With a net worth estimated at around £7.96 billion according to financial experts Forbes, Abramovich is often seen living a life of luxury, generously rewarding those who assist him. One such individual is chef Omer Ataysin, who regularly provides the Russian oligarch with meals. Spicy kebabs and lamb tenderloin are believed to be among his favourite dishes.

Rumours suggesting that Abramovich could buy another club appear wide of the mark

While the father of seven appears to be living a quiet life away from the limelight and continues to be potentially acting as a go between in peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, football fans continue to wonder whether or not the former Chelsea owner could make a return to the sport with another club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea for just £140 million back in 2003.

There were some suggestions that Abramovich's decision to settle in Istanbul was a deliberate move, with speculation that he was interested in buying a football team from the city, with Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, and Besiktas all based in the region. This was quickly dismissed, with a spokesperson calling the claim entirely false.

In fact, it was reported that Abramovich rarely keeps up with football these days, implying that a return to the sport in any capacity is highly unlikely.

As for his relationship with Chelsea, the 58-year-old had expressed a desire to return to Stamford Bridge to say goodbye to the fans in person, but travel restrictions have prevented this from happening. It now seems increasingly unlikely that such a visit will take place in the future.

Abramovich was also criticised for not following through on promises to make a substantial charity donation with the funds he received from the sale of the club. However, a report from The Daily Mail claims that this is due to the funds being frozen in a London bank, which the Russian currently cannot access.