Roman Reigns delivered a message to Jey Uso on SmackDown last night, moments before the show went off the air.

It comes after an emotionally charged show, wherein WWE pulled off one of the most scintillating plot twists of recent times, with Solo Sikoa siding against his own brothers and remaining loyal to The Tribal Chief.

After recent cracks in The Bloodline, it was up to The Usos to try and mend the wounds, but Reigns was simply having none of it.

Despite initially hugging and embracing, Reigns then simply stated 'no', which led to Sikoa making his decision known. He initially sided with his brothers, but then the plot twist came.

Video: The ending of WWE SmackDown with The Bloodline

Jey Uso has been loyal to Reigns despite the many family feuds surrounding him.

As The Bloodline began their departure from the arena, Paul Heyman was heard asking about Jey Uso. Reigns responded stoically, declaring: “Jey is gonna do what he always does. He’ll fall in line.”

Wrestling fans took to Twitter to give their assessment of events.

One user speculated: “As if Jey didn’t fall in line every single time because Roman threatened to hurt Jimmy. Now that the threat’s gone, and Roman’s actually acted on it, he doesn’t have any leverage over Jey anymore. Roman Reigns has sealed the fate of The Bloodline, and he doesn’t even know it yet.”

Another user said: “I see a match between Jimmy vs Roman and Jey as the ref.”

At WWE Night of Champions, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa challenged for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The Usos made an appearance in the latter stages of the match, interfering as they went against the Undisputed Champion’s orders.

What eventually transpired set the foundation for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retaining their tag team titles.

Following the recent events of SmackDown, it seems that The Bloodline’s collapse has begun. Fans are itching to see how events will play out.