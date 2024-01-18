Highlights Roman Reigns will not be appearing at the Elimination Chamber in Australia or at Backlash in Lyon, France, which has disappointed fans planning to attend those events.

With Reigns only scheduled to appear at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, it's unclear who his opponents will be and how the title picture will unfold.

WWE fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on Reigns' schedule and plans for his title in 2024.

An update has emerged on Roman Reigns’ 2024 schedule. As it stands, the Tribal Chief has been on top of WWE for over 1,200 days. There aren’t many on his level when it comes to sheer star power, and the Undisputed Universal Championship remains the most sought-after prize in the entire company. Despite only wrestling in seven televised matches throughout all of last year, Reigns remains the focal point of a lot of the discussion among the WWE Universe. In particular, debate rages on among viewers about who will stand across from The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40 to challenge for the gold.

At the moment, a lot of WWE’s faithful are split into two camps: those who want to see Cody Rhodes get another shot at being in ‘Mania’s main event, and those who are ready to see the long-talked-about dream match between Reigns and The Rock. Right now, it’s unclear which direction the company will choose to go.

One popular fan theory is that perhaps WWE could opt to have one of the prospective challengers have their match at Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, especially since the show will be hosted in a WrestleMania-worthy stadium in Perth, Australia, leaving the other to have their shot at the Show of Shows itself. It now appears that might not be the case after his schedule revealed he wasn't due to appear at the Australian event or at Backlash after WrestleMania.

Reigns isn't due to appear at the Elimination Chamber

Who will face him at WrestleMania just got even more interesting

Dave Meltzer revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Roman Reigns actually wasn’t planned to appear in Australia for the February spectacle, causing alarm to those who wanted it to be used to give opportunities to more of Reigns’ challengers. Now, giving a further update on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer has added that The Tribal Chief is also not expected to travel to Backlash in Lyon, France, as well as not appearing down under for Elimination Chamber. In terms of 2024, Roman is believed to be working at the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and any Saudi Arabian events.

“Roman Reigns is not on the Australia show (Elimination Chamber). He’s not on the Paris show (Backlash) either by the way for fans over there. He’s gonna be wrestling at the Royal Rumble, and then his next big match, he could do a TV match, but he’s going to wrestle at the Royal Rumble and then his next match is gonna be his WrestleMania match. And after that, I would presume it’s going to be Saudi and SummerSlam.”

It will come as a huge disappointment to any WWE fans who are planning to travel to either Lyon or Perth that Reigns isn’t expected to appear, especially since he did come to London to take part in last July’s international Premium Live Event Money in the Bank.

His absence in Australia makes things a little more interesting

He has too many potential opponents and not enough appearances

As mentioned, many thought Elimination Chamber would have a lot of influence on the title picture. The return of The Rock and his comments about Reigns hinted at a potential showdown between the two men, but with Cody Rhodes still determined to finish his story, it presented a couple of opportunities for potential challengers for the Tribal Chief's title. It was just assumed that one would face him in Australia before the other got to take him on at WrestleMania.

That will not be the case and with Royal Rumble now the only confirmed appearance for the Head of the Table before Mania, it's hard to predict what will happen by the time the Grandest Stage of Them All rolls around. As always, as more comes out about Roman Reigns and the plans for his title going forward in 2024, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.