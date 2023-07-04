Roman Reigns did not take too kindly to having his arm grabbed by a fan at the Money in the Bank WWE pay-per-view on Saturday night in London.

As he was walking away from the ring, after the show had officially gone off-air, he walked past a swarm of his loyal fans, but looked visibly annoyed with one of them in particular.

He was tapped on the back originally by one fan, which did not seem to bother him, but once his arm was grabbed by another, that is when his mood seemed to turn.

Video: Roman Reigns fuming with fan grabbing his arm

The WWE Champion has to put up with a lot of attention from wrestling fans wherever he goes, but if you are ever in his presence, it might be wise not to grab him because you will get a death stare from the 38-year-old.

Of course, he may have still been in character, because he has presumably had similar incidents throughout his long, impressive career, but still, he clearly didn't take too kindly to the fan's actions.

What happened at Money in the Bank?

Reigns was beaten at the event this past weekend by his cousins – Jey and Jimmy Uso.

The Usos beat Reigns and his tag team partner Solo Sikoa, with the WWE Universal Champion being pinned by Jey to secure the win.

Reigns will hope for better luck when he defends his WWE Universal Championship, with rumours already in full flow about who he could fight next.

Twitter users seemed to be in disagreement about Reigns’ reaction to being touched, but some were quick to condemn the fan.

“Seriously, I hate how often fans think they can just touch these celebrities. Not cool, dude,” one user said.

Another user agreed: “I don’t understand the touching of celebrities. I have met musicians at concerts & got autographs, but what does touching a person accomplish?”

That was not the opinion of everyone, though, with other fans believing that he was just acting.

One person tweeted: “Roman literally had an entrance where he walked through the crowd for years. I’m sure he has no problem with it.”

That thought process was shared by another fan, who said: “Hot take. I think it’s expected in this setting. I also think Roman is just playing heel here, not genuinely agitated.”

Whether Reigns was actually annoyed or not isn’t clear, but it does not seem wise to grab the WWE Champion.