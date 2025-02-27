Summary Reigns spoke out for the first time post-Royal Rumble, hinting at the desire for payback.

Reigns' limited appearances make his every move significant in the WWE Universe.

The Tribal Chief has been announced for two nights in Europe before WrestleMania 41.

As WWE continues on the Road to WrestleMania, plans are slowly taking shape as the Showcase of Immortals approaches. With just one more PLE for the WWE Universe to enjoy before Las Vegas' Mania, fans will know all four title matches by the end of the Elimination Chamber in Toronto. A company that has always had star power at its disposal, this current moment for WWE sees the company filled with household names. From CM Punk to The Rock, there is one name who's been conspicuous by his absence. As WrestleMania 41 approaches, Roman Reigns has finally spoken out for the first time following his disappointment at the Royal Rumble, and it is an eye-opening message.

Roman Reigns has become known for his scarce appearances. Reaching a level of stardom seldom seen, he has earned the right to take his foot off the gas, as much as it annoys the WWE Universe. Having been WWE Champion for 1,316 days, his work since dropping the title to Cody Rhodes has been infrequent. However, an appearance at the Royal Rumble resulted in a huge WrestleMania implication, as he was beaten down by Seth Rollins after his elimination. Having been radio silent since the event, the Tribal Chief has finally spoken out, and it seems he wants payback.

Roman Reigns First Words Since the Royal Rumble

The Tribal Chief has made his intentions clear

As mentioned, the Original Tribal Chief's schedule is one of few appearances. However, due to this, it means when he does make himself known, that it is a big deal. Having been announced for WWE's European Road to WrestleMania tour, the six-time World Champion will be on SmackDown in two European countries.

Show Location Date Tickets WWE SmackDown Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy March 21, 2025 Ticketone WWE SmackDown O2 Arena, London, England March 28, 2025 AXS

Wanting to ensure as many tickets as possible are sold, Reigns took to X to promote the announcement. Much like his on-screen appearances, his presence online is infrequent, so when he tweets, the WWE Universe flock in their numbers. Alongside promoting the tour, Reigns left an ominous message on X, implying he wants payback on those who wronged him at the Royal Rumble.

"Greatness is coming to Bologna and London ... Your Tribal Chief has business to attend to. Receipts are coming… ".

Reigns Eyes Up Rollins and Punk Before WrestleMania

The 39-year-old wants payback

In the wrestling business, a receipt refers to someone getting their own back. Reigns' declaration implies he wants to right the wrongs of the Royal Rumble, which started and ended with Seth Rollins and CM Punk. With the former Shield brothers getting eliminated by the Best in the World, Punk was soon after eliminated by Logan Paul.

The eliminated trio surrounded each other as Reigns and Punk got into a verbal argument. Before the WWE Universe could process anything, Rollins had stomped Reigns before attacking Punk. Persisting on his attack of the Tribal Chief, it was a beatdown of the ages that saw Rollins take years of anger out on his former partner. With many assuming a WrestleMania triple threat is on the cards, if not just a Reigns and Rollins match, Reigns' pursuit of a receipt has fans excited for his return.