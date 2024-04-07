Highlights Pat McAfee mentioned at WrestleMania 40 that Reigns was 'battling leukemia as we speak'.

Reigns addressed concerns about his health at a press conference following his main event victory.

Bloodline leader announced he was in remission from the disease back in February 2019.

Reign Reigns has clarified his current health status after a concerning line of commentary at WrestleMania 40 left fans worried. The 38-year-old has previously battled leukemia on several occasions throughout his life - and famously had to walk away from WWE for a period in October 2018 after announcing that the disease had returned in an emotional segment on Raw.

Thankfully, Reigns was able to return to action a few months later after a brief hiatus to undergo treatment. Since making his comeback in February 2019, the Pensacola native has achieved even greater levels of success after adopting his Tribal Chief moniker. At the time of writing, Reigns has held the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship for an awe-inspiring three-and-a-half years.

Reigns equalled a WWE record at WrestleMania 40 on Saturday night when he headlined the eighth 'Mania card of his career as he teamed with his cousin The Rock to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the evening's closing contest. However, colour commentator Pat McAfee caused panic among fans when he mentioned on-air during the match that Reigns was "battling leukemia as we speak".

Reigns spoke about his 'personal battle' at the WrestleMania 40 press conference

Reigns was asked about McAfee's statement during the press conference that followed WrestleMania Saturday. The leader of The Bloodline stayed in character for much of the media event - even kicking one reporter out of the room for failing to show him the respect he felt he deserved.

When quizzed on his health status, though, Reigns dropped his television character for a few moments as he confirmed that while he still takes daily medication, he remains in remission for the disease.

"I’m still on oral chemotherapy, it’s a medication that I’m going to have to remain on my entire life most likely. It’s just a part of my personal battle. It doesn’t affect me, thank God, I’m still able to perform. I think anybody in my position would say health is wealth. As long as I continue to perform, you already know that’s at bay. We’re good. We’re still in remission. It is something that is still part of my life."

Reigns announced he was in remission in February 2019

Having cleared up the confusion regarding his health, Reigns heads into night two of WrestleMania 40 looking to defeat Cody Rhodes for the second successive year at the Show of Shows. By virtue of his win on Saturday evening, the bout will be contested under 'Bloodline Rules' - which essentially means it will be a no-holds-barred match. Regardless of whether or not his historic championship run comes to an end at Lincoln Financial Field, Reigns looks set to be a mainstay in the WWE main event picture for a long time to come.