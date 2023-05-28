Roman Reigns is perhaps one of the most divisive figures in the WWE.

No matter the character he plays, there will always be a section that hates him and a section that loves him. A Marmite figure, if you will.

The Tribal Chief is on top of his game and has been for some time, holding the WWE Championship for 1,001+ days. The sixth longest in its history and the longest reign since 1988.

He is a headliner, THE headliner.

His attitude in the ring is always a source of entertainment, and that continued at Night of Champions.

Reigns teamed up with his cousin Solo Sikoa for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

During the match, Reigns was gearing up for a Spear on Zayn, who promptly moved out the way, resulting in the referee taking the hit.

The WWE Champion looked furious when he realised he caught the referee with the Spear instead of his intended target. He looked up at his advocate Paul Heyman and said: "What's wrong with this guy?"

Reigns then pushes the lifeless referee shouting, "Hey!" expecting him to show signs of life.

It's that kind of attitude that makes Reigns unique. Whether you love him or hate him, there's no denying he is one of the best in the business at putting on a show.

Bad night for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Zayn and Owens were victorious and remained the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, but what followed saw the unravelling of The Bloodline.

The climactic end to the show came when Jimmy Uso rebelliously Super Kicked Reigns, not once, but twice, before leaving with a conflicted Jey Uso.

This story has been bubbling away for some time now, and what direction WWE take this will be intriguing.

Could we see The Usos against Reigns and Sikoa? Or will we see Jimmy take on cousin Roman for the gold?!

Whatever direction WWE takes this storyline in, the fans are loving every second of it.