Highlights Roman Reigns, the reigning WWE Universal Champion, made a strong comeback to SmackDown and shut down a challenge from a young fan who heckled him from ringside.

Reigns responded with a composed yet firm demeanour, questioning the child's manners and discipline, and even jokingly offered to spank him or use his belt to discipline him.

Reigns is expected to defend his title against Randy Orton at the upcoming Royal Rumble, with several other headline clashes also anticipated for the event. The match-up between Reigns and Orton is highly anticipated due to their recent exchanges.

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has proven that he will fight just about anybody – even small children. The reigning WWE Universal Champion, who also holds the record of having held the title for longer than anyone else, made his return to SmackDown this month, having last been in the ring at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. There, he defeated LA Knight to retain his undisputed title.

And on SmackDown, Reigns was quick to quash a challenge from another potential upstart. In a video posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the reigning WWE Champion is heckled by what appears to be a young boy.

The excitable chappy yells, “You suck!” after which Roman Reigns establishes himself as the subject of the slight, before launching into a tirade against the child's lack of manners and discipline, with some speculation as to the waif's origin thrown in for good measure.

“Where’s your daddy at boy?” Reigns asks. “He ain’t here? You want me to discipline you, little boy? You want me to spank your butt? You want me to take my belt off & whoop you? Is that what you want?”

Video: Roman Reigns vs ringside child

Calm and composed in his demeanour, the star elicited amusement, along with some of what appeared to be genuine concern, from his manager Paul Heyman in the background. Heyman's “Tribal Chief” certainly seems comfortable in his character, with the Royal Rumble just over a month away.

Roman Reigns' future plans in WWE

On the 27th of January, Reigns is expected to defend his Undisputed Universal Title against Randy Orton, with the Premium Live Event also likely to play host to a number of other headline clashes.

”For the Royal Rumble, while nothing is announced, they seem to be teasing Reigns vs Orton, Sky vs Belair and Logan Paul defending the US Title against a tournament winner,” writes the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. “With the two Rumbles, you probably aren’t having more than three or four other matches so some of that could be for television. Rollins vs McIntyre is another match they are building as a major one. Reigns defending on the show was part of the plans for months.”

With Orton claiming that he would “take everything away” from Reigns, and declaring himself a “legend killer” on SmackDown earlier this month, the match-up between the two giants is sure to be eagerly anticipated.

Ironically, Randy Orton left the ring saying “Daddy's back” last week. Roman Reigns, however, seems determined to leave no illusion as to who the real “Daddy” of WWE is.