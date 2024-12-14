Summary Roman Reigns challenges Solo Sikoa to Tribal Combat for the Ula Fala on the debut of Raw on Netflix.

Reigns aims to reclaim the respect he lost, set to clash solo with Sikoa.

The match will be explosive, the first one-on-one battle between both.

It's no secret that the WWE has big plans for Raw's debut on Netflix. A couple of days ago, there had already been rumblings that Roman Reigns was set to compete in the highly-anticipated premiere. Now, it's all set. Roman has issued the gauntlet to Solo Sikoa. In a video package aired during the December 13th episode of WWE SmackDown! , The OTC officially challenged the new Tribal Chief to Tribal Combat for the Ula Fala — and he wants it to be on January 6th, 2025, when WWE Raw makes its highly-anticipated debut on Netflix.

Since Reigns lost the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40, Solo has been parading around with the Ula Fala, claiming himself as the new Tribal Chief. The Usos' younger brother has also assembled his own unstoppable unit, with Jacob Fatu as his enforcer, and Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga as the wildcards.

Of course, this did not sit well with Roman Reigns. He returned with a vengeance at SummerSlam and cost Solo the WWE Championship, against no less than Cody Rhodes, the rival he lost his title to just four months prior. Still, Solo had what Roman wanted most, and ever since he returned, the Head of the Table has been looking to reclaim his Ula Fala.

Roman and Solo Finally Set to Clash

This is going to be an explosive match for the Ula Fala

Since coming back, Roman and Solo have yet to go mano-y-mano. They have only faced each other in team settings. But as Reigns alluded to in his promo, both sides have gotten the better of each other once. Solo's Bloodline defeated Roman, Jey and Jimmy Uso at Crown Jewel. The OG Bloodline got its win back at Survivor Series: WarGames when they took down the New Bloodline. But now, Roman wants to go solo against Sikoa.

"I say we leave the tribes on the side and let them spectate. Tribal Chief versus Tribal Chief. On January 6th, on Netflix, I take back my Bloodline. I take back my Ula Fala. I take back my respect. And once I have that respect, the whole world will have no choice but to acknowledge me.” - Roman Reigns

During the promo, Reigns talked about how he earned the Ula Fala, how he was anointed to lead the family four years ago. Solo, meanwhile, just took the prized necklace without earning it. Sikoa didn't officially accept the challenge yet. But that should be just for formality's sake.