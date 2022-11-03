WWE stars were left devastated backstage at Raw in October 2018 by Roman Reigns' announcement that he was battling cancer for the second time.

Just over five years ago, Roman Reigns spoke to WWE fans as Joe Anoa'i, revealing that he had been diagnosed with Leukaemia for the second time. The segment was one of the most raw and emotional in WWE history, and that continued when Reigns made his way backstage.

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose met Roman at the top of the ramp after his announcement, embracing and consoling their Shield stablemate, and the emotional moments continued backstage.

Several WWE stars consoled Roman Reigns after his cancer announcement

Cameras kept on rolling as Roman made his way back through the certain, catching his interactions with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Nia Jax, Paul Heyman, Braun Strowman and others.

The footage is seriously emotional, showing Roman's colleagues unsurprisingly devastated by the announcement that the 38-year-old made about his health status.

You can check out the immediate moments after Roman walked through the curtain after announcing he was battling cancer below...

Video: Emotional WWE stars comfort Roman Reigns after cancer announcement

Roman Reigns beat cancer for the second time

The comments to the video were equally emotional, with fans picking up on the various things that Roman's colleagues said to him as they embraced after his heartbreaking announcement. Thankfully he was able to beat cancer for the second time, announcing that he was in remission just four months later in February 2019.

A few months later, Reigns would return to TV, turning heel for the first time and embarking on the historic run he's on right now alongside the aforementioned Paul Heyman as the 'Tribal Chief'.

Roman won the Universal Championship in August 2020, holding the title for nearly two years until he won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022.

After that, Reigns would merge the two belts and become the first ever Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, a title he still holds to this day and shows no signs of dropping anytime soon.

Real Name Joe Anoa'i Ring Name Roman Reigns Date of Birth May 25, 1985 (age 38) Height 6ft 3" Weight 265lbs Trained By August 19, 2010 Debut Afa Anoa'i, Sika Anoa'i, Dusty Rhodes & Steve Keirn Titles Won 1x Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, 4x WWE Championship, 2x Universal Championship, 1x Intercontinental Championship, 1x United States Championship, 1x WWE Tag Team Championship & 2015 Royal Rumble match winner

During his historic run, Reigns has beaten the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and of course, Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Many fans expected Roman to lose his title to Rhodes during this year's WrestleMania, but Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer, made the call to have Reigns retain his belt and remain champion.

Reports from various reputable sources have claimed that the plan is for Roman to carry his title into WrestleMania XL next year and face Cody again, where this time, he'll likely drop his belt to the former AEW star.