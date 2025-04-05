Roman Reigns and CM Punk finally came to blows in their build-up to WrestleMania, but it was the Tribal Chief’s sell of the GTS that attracted social media attention.

At the end of their segment on Friday Night SmackDown, Punk got the drop on Reigns, attacking him from behind and delivering his signature move, the Go To Sleep. After receiving the finisher, Reigns threw himself to the ground in an unusual, but comedic way. Traditionally, a pin attempt follows this move, but since this was not an official match, Reigns was given carte blanche to exaggerate the impact. This resulted in him landing on his shoulder, contorting his body, with fans on the social media platform ‘X’ comparing his form to that of Peter Griffin after a fall.

Roman Reigns has always been considered a good worker and a familiar feature of his feuds is that he always makes his opponents look strong. In this case, it was no different, as he made Punk’s GTS look like death itself.

CM Punk, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Segment on SmackDown in Chicago

The three were all in the ring ahead of their triple threat match at WrestleMania

The segment was part of an ongoing feud for the main event of WrestleMania Night One between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. It’s a rivalry centred around jealousy, bitterness, and the disputed loyalty of Paul Heyman.

WrestleMania 41 matches confirmed so far (as of 05/04/25) Match Stipulation Cody Rhodes (c) vs John Cena Singles match for the Undisputed Championship Roman Reigns vs CM Punk vs Seth Rollins Triple threat match Tiffany Stratton (c) vs Charlotte Flair Singles match for the Women's Championship Gunther (c) vs Jey Uso Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship Iyo Sky (c) vs Rhea Ripley Singles match for the Women's World Championship AJ Styles vs Logan Paul Singles match LA Knight (c) vs Jacob Fatu Singles match for the United States Championship Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs Gauntlet match winner Tag team match for Women's Tag Team Championship Jade Cargill vs Naomi Singles match

The Wiseman has taken centre stage in the build-up to WrestleMania as he needs to make it clear who he is aligning with; Roman Reigns or CM Punk. In the weeks prior, Punk has been hinting at a favour owed between himself and Heyman, and on SmackDown, he divulged what it was.

Punk revealed how Heyman stood up for him in his early days at WWE when the top brass of the company was looking to fire him. He revealed how Heyman claimed he would be able to survive without him, and most notably, he recounted what Heyman said to Punk when he main events WrestleMania. "Force them to deal with us."