In the days after WWE SummerSlam, news surfaced that Roman Reigns had sustained an injury. The severity of it has yet to be revealed as of writing this article, with many fans left pondering what it means for his title reign and whether he'll have to vacate.

Footage has since emerged of when it's believed the long-term champion suffered the injury. After Jey Uso Clotheslined the champion out the ring, The Tribal Chief was down on one knee by the barricade. Jey then let fly with a Suicide Dive through the ropes and caught Reigns' back. The champion had a clear grimace on his face after he felt the impact of his cousin crashing down on him.

By watching the video, you can audibly hear Jey shouting to Reigns, but it seems he didn't hear him, meaning he couldn't move out of the way or brace for impact, resulting in him sustaining an apparent back injury. As you can see in the clip of the moment, Jey's head goes straight into the spine of Reigns, causing him discomfort straight away.

Video: Roman Reigns' injury at WWE SummerSlam

WWE officials are yet to release any official information on the injury, but it seems it will not interfere with any plans they have for The Bloodline. Reigns is scheduled to appear on Friday Night SmackDown for a "Hail To The Chief" segment. The show will undoubtedly bring together the fractured elements of The Bloodline following the events at SummerSlam. The injury is not thought to be serious enough to sideline Reigns for any internal future dates after this week's show.

Roman Reigns has a reduced schedule

Reigns' reduced schedule makes a potential injury less of an issue for WWE creatives. In fact, SummerSlam was the first defence of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship since a WrestleMania 39 win over Cody Rhodes, and he has wrestled just five times since 'The Show Of Shows' on the 2nd of April.

Reigns is not even advertised for any upcoming PPVs, which has led to many to believe WWE will keep their number one star as champion even if he has a long-term injury. This will infuriate sections of the WWE Universe that crave a fighting champion, not a part-timer. Similarities have been made to Brock Lesnar's run as Universal Champion, where The Beast Incarnate rarely appeared or defended his title on the weekly shows.

Image Credits: WWE

WWE creatives may need to change their stance on Reigns' title run, because some fans are starting to lose interest. It is too predictable, and the title defence has gone on for too long. Three years in the modern era of WWE is enough to make fans switch off from it. The ratings aren't in danger of going down, but they will if WWE do not keep it fresh and build up new Superstars.

Many were upset that Cody Rhodes was not made champion at WrestleMania after facing Reigns. The American Nightmare is the fans' choice, along with Seth Rollins. Though, with Rhodes currently without a title, the WWE Universe are eager for him to be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Rhodes' defeat to Reigns at WrestleMania leaves WWE with few ideas of new feuds with their Undisputed Champion. After Jimmy Uso's betrayal of his brother Jey at SummerSlam, it is likely the brothers will go head-to-head at Payback. That leaves very little in the way of opportunities for anyone else to challenge for the title.

Reigns was the hottest in the business. However, his title run has lasted so long that heat is in danger of fizzling out.