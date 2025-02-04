Summary WWE's Royal Rumble provided fans with numerous talking points.

Roman Reigns was eliminated by CM Punk in a chaotic Rumble brawl.

WWE Universe unsure when Reigns will return following disappointing update.

The Royal Rumble provided the WWE Universe with numerous talking points. From Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso winning their respective Rumble matches to the numerous returns, it was a night that set the WWE well on its way on the Road to WrestleMania. One of the more intriguing moments of the night occurred when CM Punk eliminated Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins from the Rumble. As both former Shield brothers appeared irate, Rollins made the first move and senselessly beat Reigns. A brawl that was incredibly one-sided, the WWE have provided an injury update on Reigns, and it is not looking good.

The Visionary has been intent on reminding his fellow WWE Superstars of what Reigns has done to others. With both parties holding grudges against each other, the Rumble was the perfect microcosm of their hatred. Delivering two stomps to the head of the Tribal Chief, one being two-footed and the other being on steel steps, Reigns appeared lifeless as he left the Lucas Oil Stadium. With the post-Rumble Raw having been and gone, Michael Cole provided the WWE Universe with an exact update on Reigns and when fans can expect to see him again.

Roman Reigns' History of Betrayal

The Tribal Chief has a storied history of being backstabbed

WWE's Tribal Chief has experienced his fair share of betrayals throughout his Hall of Fame-worthy career. From Seth Rollins stabbing him in the back during their Shield days to Sami Zayn delivering him the same fate at 2023's Rumble, CM Punk added to that list of betrayals when he threw Reigns out of the match. A man who has been experiencing karma for what he did to others during his four-year title reign, he and Rollins appear to not be able to let go of the past, having been intertwined with one another since their main roster debuts.

Reigns' Chaotic Rumble

The former World Champion had a difficult night

2025's Rumble was the first time that Reigns had participated in the 30-man event since 2020. Looking to reclaim his spot at the summit of professional wrestling, an elimination at the hands of his Survivor Series partner, CM Punk, foiled his plans. With Punk consequently being eliminated by Logan Paul, a chaotic brawl between the trio ensued, with Reigns coming out of it the worst. Understandably unfit to appear on Raw, Michael Cole provided the following update:

"We don't have an official injury update on Roman Reigns, medical can only share with us what Roman allows to be shared. We're going to have some sort of update, but it is believed that he will be out for the foreseeable future".

A disappointing update for the WWE Universe to hear, it appears that the Road to WrestleMania will be without the addition of the Tribal Chief. With unforeseeable being a vague timeline, it is unknown when Reigns will be back, but it can be assumed that WWE's biggest attraction will be back before the Showcase of the Immortals.