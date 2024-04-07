Highlights Reigns teamed with The Rock to beat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

He threatened to leave the post-event press conference when a reporter heckled him.

Reigns returns to action on Sunday against Rhodes on Sunday night.

Roman Reigns has gone viral for kicking a reporter out of the WrestleMania 40 post-event press conference shortly after his victory alongside The Rock in the evening's main event. The Tribal Chief teamed with his movie star cousin to defeat Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in a tag team match to ensure that his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship bout with Rhodes on WrestleMania Sunday will be contested under 'Bloodline [no holds barred] Rules.'

The night almost went south for The Head of the Table after he accidentally nailed his partner with a spear during the match. However, the duo recovered to record the win in The Rock's first match since beating Erick Rowan in six seconds at WrestleMania 32 eight years ago.

Roman Reigns Boots Reporter Out of WrestleMania Press Conference

Reigns' celebratory mood didn't last long

The 38-year-old is known for demanding that the WWE audience 'acknowledge' him on television and one reporter decided to play off this when asking Reigns a question. This prompted the Superstar to ask the entire room to acknowledge him before he continued with the press conference. The exchange has become a regular feature of Reigns' press conference appearances in recent times, but one member of the media wasn't prepared to give Roman the reaction he wanted - booing him instead.

Related The Rock Confronts Disrespectful Fan During WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson clearly took offence to something that was said to him while he was leaving the ring at the Hall of Fame.

"Who did that?" Reigns hollered immediately, before telling the female reporter responsible to "leave". After an awkward few seconds where the leader of The Bloodline stared directly at the offender, he repeated his instruction - and threatened to walk out if she wasn't removed.

"I'm serious. The lady with the glasses, get her out. Get her out or I'm leaving! Use your feet. You're wasting our time lady!"

It was left to Reigns' Special Counsel Paul Heyman to break the frosty atmosphere in the room as the 2024 Hall of Famer quipped: "This ain't baseball, there's no three strikes!"

As can often be the case in professional wrestling, it is not yet clear whether the moment was pre-planned or legitimate. However, if it was staged, the interaction has paid off handsomely as the clip of Reigns going off at the reporter has generated more than 1 million views on X at the time of writing.

Reigns returns to the ring to face Rhodes on Sunday night - and will make WrestleMania history in the process as the only Superstar to headline the Show of Shows on nine separate occasions. As WWE only tends to have victorious performers on their post-event press conferences, it remains to be seen if Reigns will be speaking to the media after WrestleMania Sunday.