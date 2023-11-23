After missing several major WWE Premium Live Events in 2023, it seems like Roman Reigns won't be avaliable for another of the company's big shows next year.

Over the last 18 months, European wrestling fans have been delighted to see WWE begin to host their Premium Live Events outside of America. It began when the company headed to Wales to put on Clash at the Castle at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Since then, they’ve hosted their first pay-per-view in Montreal in over 14 years and headed to England for a major show for the first time since SummerSlam 1992.

Now, with Money in the Bank at the O2 and Elimination Chamber at the Bell Centre in Quebec behind us, WWE is looking forward to their next overseas ventures. Much like this year, we know that their February staple will be held outside of the United States in 2024, as the Chamber heads to Perth, Australia in three months, and another European Premium Live Event has already been confirmed for the summer.

Bash in Berlin takes place in August 2024

On October 25, WWE officially confirmed their plans for Bash In Berlin; the first ever major televised event to take place in Germany in company history. Per the announcement, the show is set to take place on the August 31 and will emanate from the Mercedes Benz Arena.

Interestingly, the German PLE will fall just six days after AEW's second-ever trip to Wembley Stadium, as they are expected to continue the tradition they started this summer by holding All In over the bank holiday weekend in London next year. It could be argued that the placement of the WWE event was set in order to lure European fans to their show, rather than forking out to go to Wembley again next August as both companies compete for the most amount of business in that market.

So, if that were the case, viewers may expect WWE to load the Bash in Berlin card with their biggest hitters to have the best chance of tempting viewers who have the choice to opt to travel to the German capital instead of London. However, if the new promotional material for the show is anything to go by, there may be a surprising absence next August.

Roman Reigns is expected to miss Bash in Berlin

As some may have already noticed, Roman Reigns is currently not featured in any advertising material for Bash in Berlin, suggesting that he may not be planned to perform at the event. While this by no means rules him out of an appearance on the show, you’d imagine that higher-ups would want to put 'The Tribal Chief' front and centre on the posters if they knew that he would definitely be a part of the event.

Of course, the landscap in WWE could change dramatically in the nine months between now and the company’s trip to Berlin. At present, Reigns is undoubtedly the top attraction and is still in the midst of his 1,170+ day reign as the Undisputed Universal Champion, but particularly with WrestleMania 40 coming up, Roman may not be the titleholder as we head into the summer.

RELATED: Smart reason Triple H announced Randy Orton's WWE return before Survivor SeriesAs for who did make the Bash in Berlin poster, those shown include Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, LA Knight and Jimmy Uso, so it may be safe to assume their participation in the show. Also, fans who are local to the area will be desperate to see Austrian star and current Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER in Berlin, as WWE could frame him in Germany in the same way they did Drew McIntyre in Wales, despite it being neither man’s home country.

As always, as more comes out about the plans for Bash in Berlin, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.