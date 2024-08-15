WWE have released Roman Reigns' new official theme song, 'I AM GREATNESS', following his return to TV screens in recent weeks. The Tribal Chief's return to WWE will bring more than just iconic moments and new storylines, it will also bring a brand new, revamped entrance song.

The new entrance music debuted at SummerSlam earlier this month, with fans unsure if this was a permanent change. However, WWE have since released 'I AM GREATNESS' as Reigns' new official entrance theme, replacing 'Head of the Table.'

Roman Reigns' Return to WWE

Reigns made his long-awaited return to WWE TV at SummerSlam

Reigns made his surprise return to WWE at SummerSlam for the first time since losing his title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, walking out with the words 'Head of the Table' blazoned above him. However, the iconic entrance theme is not quite what could be heard.

Those in the crowd, stunned and exhilarated at Reigns' appearance after a four-month hiatus, may not have noticed, but those watching from the comfort of their own home might have heard a difference in Reigns' theme song.

Do not worry, the new song retains the core elements from 'Head of the Table.' However, 'I AM GREATNESS' is more grand and dramatic, ready for the return of the original Tribal Chief.

What Next For Roman Reigns

Reigns will likely be feuding with Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline for the forseeable

'I AM GREATNESS' played yet again as Reigns cemented his return to WWE on SmackDown on the 9th of August, taking out Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

Reigns appearing twice in one week, alongside the release of his new entrance theme, points to nothing but the Tribal Chief becoming a regular feature in WWE events over the next coming months. Rumours have already been circulating about reigniting The Bloodline storyline and Reigns' feud with Sikoa, but nothing has officially been confirmed as of yet.

Mixed Opinions on Reigns' New Theme

Some are loving the new soundtrack, while others preferred the original

While most fans are simply happy at Reigns' return to WWE, others are more opinionated on the transformation of 'Head of the Table.' Many fans are supportive of the change, suggesting it is reflective of a character arc. One user on X wrote: "The previous one was a megavillain theme, this one is a superhero theme."

Further comments praised the new theme created by Def Rebel, saying: "This is GODLY," "Beautiful," "This is so fire," and "BANGER."

However, those who were fans of the original theme music are not so pleased. "If it ain't broke, don't fix it," "Bring the old one back," and "It doesn't hit the same" were just some of the unhappy comments.

Despite this, we are sure they would all sacrifice an alteration to their favourite theme song if it meant more Roman Reigns!