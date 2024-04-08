Highlights Roman Reigns' epic title reign came to an end at WrestleMania 40 after Cody Rhodes finally finished his story.

After the battle, The Tribal Chief was visibly emotional and drained as he collapsed into Paul Heyman's arms on the top of the ramp.

The TV cameras didn't capture the moment, but footage from inside the arena has emerged on social media.

Roman Reigns was seen being consoled by his manager Paul Heyman after Cody Rhodes came out victorious in the Bloodline Rules match for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 this past weekend.

The much anticipated main event started with eye-catching entrances from both Rhodes and Reigns. The former wore an American Nightmare mask and was accompanied by his wife, Brandi Rhodes, before he kissed the mat upon entry to the ring. Reigns, meanwhile, was serenaded by an orchestra, in what is rumoured to be his last WWE entrance for a while.

Bloodline Rules allowed for outside interference, so WWE legends such as John Cena, The Rock, and even The Undertaker all got involved at some point during the main event. The crowd was behind Rhodes, cheering for his every move, and eventually, The American Nightmare came out on top, and was able to present the title to his mother as he had promised, ending Reigns’ record-breaking run as WWE champion after 1,316 days.

Roman Reigns Breaks Down After WrestleMania 40

After the fight, Reigns was understandably distraught by the defeat as Paul Heyman comforted him on stage. Reigns’ wiseman has been beside him since 2020, through hardships such as Reigns’ health issues, and the pair have become a force to be reckoned with within the WWE world. Heyman is known within the WWE Universe for his creativity as a manager, helping Reigns win ESPN Best Storyline of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

Image Credits: WWE

Heyman has recently admitted he has long had respect for Reigns, since being rival fighter Brock Lesnar’s manager in fact, so it's no surprise the two have worked so well together, both on and off-screen. Reigns has the most victories over The Beast Incarnate, and it could arguably be said that Heyman has now had more success with Reigns than he has with Lesnar.

Previously, Heyman has described Reigns as ‘the most innovative, transformative, disruptive Superstar in the history of pro wrestling/sports entertainment.’ The Big Dog has since repaid his manager by inducting him into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame.

Despite fans expecting Reigns to step away from WWE for some time now, The Rock has suggested that Reigns’ involvement will continue beyond WrestleMania 40.

WrestleMania 40 Night Two Results

Over the weekend, we also saw Damian Priest cash in on Drew McIntyre to become WWE world heavyweight champion, after the Scot had initially defeated Seth Rollins. The Pride also defeated The Final Testament in the Philadelphia Street Fight, LA Knight beat AJ Styles, and Bayley overcame Iyo Sky for the WWE women’s world championship. YouTube star-turned-wrestler Logan Paul also came out victorious as he defeated Kevin Owens and Randy Orton to retain his United States championship.