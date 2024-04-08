Highlights Cody Rhodes finally finished his story at WrestleMania 40, defeating Roman Reigns on night two of the Premium Live Event.

It took three finishers to see off The Tribal Chief, as well as interferences from legends John Cena and The Undertaker.

Despite losing his title, Reigns could be spotted smiling while being pinned by The American Nightmare.

In the main event of WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes finally displaced Roman Reigns from the top spot of WWE. The American Nightmare won the match by hitting The Tribal Chief with not one, not two, but THREE Cross Rhodes, ending Reigns’ 1,366-day streak as champion.

Rhodes pinned Reigns to win the match after losing last year, finishing the long narrative between the two wrestlers. In the dying moments, however, the latter seemed to have a moment of contentment that the story was coming to an end, smiling as Rhodes pinned him down at long, long last.

Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns

The fight was set up in Reigns’ favour after he and The Rock defeated Rhodes and Seth Rollins on night one. This meant that the final singles match would be under Bloodline Rules. This no disqualification format essentially meant that anything goes, and before the fight, The Rock said that he would do “everything” to make sure Rhodes did not win.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistc: Roman Reigns has lost just 334 matches in WWE.

Rhodes was not alone throughout the fight, though, as he was helped by Jey Uso, John Cena, and The Undertaker. Reigns did not fend these big names off alone, however, as The Rock came to his aid. These wrestlers coming together was historic. The Rock and John Cena have not been in the same ring since WrestleMania 32. These nostalgic wrestlers put on a show, with Seth Rollins coming out in a Shield outfit, and The Undertaker Chokeslamming The Rock.

Cody Rhodes swarmed by fellow WWE Superstars after the match

After his victory, Rhodes was swarmed by wrestlers congratulating the new champion. “It’s your time baby,” Seth Rollins said. Rollins was a huge support throughout the feud between Rhodes and Reigns, so he was evidently pleased that he had finally been able to shine on the big stage.

John Cena, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn also all came into the ring to congratulate the new champion.

Roman Reigns' Historic Title Reign

Reigns’ stint at the top of the sport is one of the most impressive runs in WWE history, as he had not been pinned in a singles match since December 2019. Since then, the world shut down because of COVID-19, Lionel Messi became a World Cup champion, and breakdancing became an Olympic sport.

Related Randy Orton RKOs IShowSpeed at WrestleMania 40 The YouTuber was in the corner of Logan Paul at WrestleMania, and he quickly found out how brutal WWE can be.

WWE fans, however, were most excited by the fact that the storyline between Rhodes and Reigns had finally come to an end. The former has become a fan favourite over the past few years, and the WWE Universe were incensed by the fact that Rhodes said he would give up his WrestleMania spot to The Rock back in February. For the spectators, it was more important that Rhodes finished his story than seeing The Rock, one of the most famous and well-liked wrestlers in history, take to the ring. Luckily for fans, the WWE were able to quickly make an about-turn and let Rhodes finish his story and get his moment.

Victory for Rhodes, as well as the inclusion of so many classic faces, could signify a new era of WWE. Reigns’ smile as he was being pinned seemed like an almost relieved one. Was he trying to enjoy the moment as he saw his era of supremacy come to an end? Either way, it was a moment that will go down in history as a new era emerges in WWE, with Cody Rhodes at the forefront.

Key statistic sourced from Cagematch.