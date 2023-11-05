Highlights Roman Reigns shut down fan chanting for CM Punk during his match, asserting his authority by saying, "I call the shots!"

Rumours of CM Punk returning to WWE have intensified, especially with Survivor Series in his hometown of Chicago.

While Reigns wouldn't personally benefit from a match with Punk, he wouldn't say no if the audience demanded it, and it aligned with his goals as a performer.

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title at Crown Jewel against LA Knight last night in Saudi Arabia, and during the match he had a few simple words for fans in attendance who tried to disrupt the match.

While Reigns had Knight in a laid-down headlock, a faint ‘CM Punk’ chant was started by a fan. When Reigns heard the chant, he looked directly into the camera, and shut them down with the response: “I call the shots!”

CM Punk returning to WWE?

Rumours have been persisting ever since CM Punk and All Elite Wrestling went their separate ways earlier this year, and the rumours of Punk returning to WWE have only intensified with Survivor Series on the horizon, ironically in Punk’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

While Punk has claimed of his desire to return to his former employers, not all of WWE are keen on the Straight Edge Superstar’s return. It seems Punk burned quite a few bridges when he left, one of which was with The Tribal Chief. In an October 2021 interview with Complex, Reigns was asked if he’d ever be interested in a match with Punk, and said: “If our audience wanted to see it, and they were clamouring for it, couldn’t shut up about it, and all the stars aligned, as a businessman and as a performer who was trying to seek out the very best for the audience and try to captivate, I wouldn’t say no.

“But I mean, on a personal level, it doesn’t do anything for me. That’s not going to elevate me at all. He’s older now. I haven’t really seen a full match. I’ve seen a clip or two. And to me, a step or two has been lost. Then also he got his whooped in the UFC. I don’t think anybody really believes someone 200 pounds soaking wet with no explosive bone in their body could ever really do anything to me.”

Punk has been coy about a potential WWE return, stopping short of confirming that he would appear in Chicago for Survivor Series. He had sent out feelers to gauge their interest about taking him back, but at that time WWE said no, although in the world of WWE, there is no such thing as ‘no forever.’

During his last appearance for AEW, at All In at Wembley Stadium, Punk was able to successfully retain his ‘Real World Championship’ against Samoa Joe. As he made his way to the back, Punk appeared to mock Reigns by holding the title over his shoulder and raising a single finger in the air, in similar fashion to The Head of the Table.

Video: Roman Reigns' response to CM Punk chant

For their part, WWE have been dropping teases that Punk may return, including Shinsuke Nakamura using Punk’s GTS finishing move on a few occasions.

Punk and Reigns have only ever had one televised match, on the 6th of January 2014 episode of WWE Raw. Back then, Reigns was a member of The Shield. On this occasion, Punk was able to pick up the win, although the match was nothing special, more notable for the post-match appearance of Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts.