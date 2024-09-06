Roman Reigns has responded to John Cena recently calling him the greatest superstar in WWE history. Cena used the company's healthy share price while Reigns has been the lead attraction as the basis for his argument, which he made during an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast last month.

Since debuting on the main roster as part of The Shield at Survivor Series 2012, Reigns has rarely found himself outside of the main event scene. He has held world championship gold on six occasions, with his most recent Universal Championship reign coming to an end after a massive 1,316 days following his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 in April.

Roman Reigns' WWE stats (as of 06/09/24) Total number of matches 1,368 Total number of wins 1,000 (73.1%) Total number of losses 334 (24.4%) Total number of draws 34 (2.5%)

Describing why Reigns deserves GOAT status, Cena told host Shannon Sharpe: "It’s amazing that I’m saying a still active talent with years in front of him is the greatest of all time. But he’s been in it since 2012, I had to work my way up.

"I started on the bench and then got onto the Saturday program, and then just lost every match. He came in with The Shield in a really high-level spot and never wavered. Even when the fans didn’t like him, he was still in a main event spot. He’s been in a main event lens for over a decade now. And he’s brought through his clock, and you could say whatever forces helped it, but in 2012 the stock was trading at $11, WWE or TKO stocks now at $117. That’s on his shoulders!"

Cena continued: "I know it’s a team effort and nobody does it alone, but that, to me, that’s some serious s***. And for me, I got to give respect where respect is due.

“And Joe is smart, passionate about the business, a multi-generational athlete has respect for his family has respect for the locker room has respect for the business. He’s just a very, very smart performer and somebody I respect. He would be my greatest of all time."

Roman pointed out that the topic is always one that will cause debate

During an interview with Bloomberg this week, Reigns tried to stay diplomatic when asked about Cena's statement. However, with a smirk on his face, he had to admit: "The numbers don't lie!"

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Roman Reigns is a Grand Slam champion in WWE. He has held the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship, the Tag Team Championship, the United States Championship and the Intercontinental Championship.

Per Inside The Ropes, the 39-year-old said: "I wish I could say, ‘I’m Taylor Swift out there,’ but we have a great team. I have a Wiseman [Paul Heyman]. Business has been really good. It’s one of those weird situations. This is where I would normally be like, ‘Paul, brag about me'.

"At the end of the day, it’s subjective. There are some objective metrics involved that we can measure. If there’s 60 people over here that are like, ‘No, Roman Reigns is the GOAT. Then there’s two people who go, ‘No way. The Undertaker is the greatest’. How do you argue with those two people that believe in their soul that the Undertaker is [the GOAT].

"That’s the weird part of our job, and that’s the beauty of it. It’s where objective and subjective meet. It can really be whatever you feel it is. As long as you are connected to whose ever product in WWE you are connected to, I think you have the right to claim that superstar being the greatest of all time, to you.

"As far as what John said, I kind of witnessed and observed his early reign as WWE’s top guy and face of the company. “Nobody knows better about everything that it takes to get to that point and be in that conversation. I guess I’m just going to agree with him".

Throughout their legendary careers so far in WWE, Cena and Reigns have met 11 times in one-on-one matches - and Cena has yet to win a single bout. With him having already confirmed that 2025 will be his last year as an active in-ring competitor, it would be no surprise to see the pair tangle once more, as Cena seeks his elusive victory over Reigns.