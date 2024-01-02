Highlights The Rock made a surprise return to Monday Night Raw on 'Day One' and made a not-so subtle hint about a future match with Roman Reigns.

The Great One teased a potential match with Reigns, hinting at a rivalry and referencing Reigns' "Head of the Table" gimmick.

In the aftermath of Monday Night Raw, Reigns himself took to X to respond to The Rock's promo.

Last night, WWE had their New Year's Day special on the weekly Monday Night Raw titled "Day One." In the lead up to the show, rumours were starting to float around about the potential return of a former WWE champion to the show, with head of creative Triple H even taking to "X" to all but confirm the rumours.

Monday night came around and ring announcer Samantha Irvin announced the returning WWE champion, fans waited in suspense to be hit with the music of... Jinder Mahal. A classic troll from Triple H and the creative team, but this would, of course, only act as a funny decoy as moments later, The Rock's music hit and the crowd erupted.

The Rock previously returned to WWE television momentarily on an episode of SmackDown in late 2023, the night after appearing on the Pat McAfee show, where he teased that fans were "very close" to getting the highly anticipated Roman Reigns vs The Rock match at WrestleMania 39.

The Rock vs Roman Reigns

It seems now that the match may not be too far in the distant future, as The Rock teased a match with "The Tribal Chief" last night with a teasing line "maybe I should sit at the head of the table," a reference to Roman Reigns' "Head of the Table" gimmick.

Roman Reigns took to "X" after the show with the simplest of responses to "The Great One," with just a laughing emoji posted by the champion. It's clear that Reigns finds The Rock's attempts at forming a potential rivalry amusing, to say the least.

The story between The Rock and Roman Reigns has always been there to be built, with the two actually being real-life cousins. Roman Reigns has always claimed to be the "Leader of the Bloodline" and "The Head of the Table" in the family, and has fought many of his cousins already, including Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Fans have called for this "dream match" knowing The Rock would have something to say about his cousin's claims. The last physical interaction between the two on live WWE television was at the 2015 Royal Rumble, in which Reigns won the big event and The Rock made a surprise appearance to save him from a beat down from Kane and The Big Show after the match.

With WrestleMania 40 just a few months away, it may finally be time to get this story going, with what could be one of the biggest WWE matches in recent history. Not only would Roman Reigns' historic WWE championship reign be on the line, but as would his claim as "The Tribal Chief."

It is currently unclear whether WWE intends to have this match at WrestleMania, however, as some fans speculate, it could happen at the Elimination Chamber PPV just weeks before 'Mania, with many fans still believing that a long awaited rematch between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes is still the plan for the main event of The Show of Shows. We can be assured that the next few months of WWE television is going to be epic, to say the least.