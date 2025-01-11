Summary Roman Reigns wants the Undisputed WWE Championship back from Cody Rhodes.

Reigns has officially entered the 2025 Royal Rumble match and intends to win to challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

Reigns will compete in the Rumble for the first time in five years.

The WWE Raw on Netflix premiere proved to be a memorable night for the WWE , especially for Roman Reigns . Not only did he vanquish Solo Sikoa and cement himself as the one and true Tribal Chief, Reigns also regained possession of the Ula Fala, which his cousin, The Rock , presented to him after his victory.

For months, Roman has been trying to regain the Ula Fala from Solo, who took the prized Samoan necklace after WrestleMania . Since then, with Roman on hiatus, Sikoa has been parading himself as the new Tribal Chief and has been running his own version of The Bloodline. But now that Reigns finally got past that massive hurdle, The Head of the Table is now shifting his focus on another goal.

Roman Reigns Reveals His Next Plan

The Tribal Chief wants his championship back

Credit: WWE

Reigns did not appear on the January 10th edition of WWE SmackDown! , but his Wiseman, Paul Heyman , was there to reveal his next plans. The WWE Hall of Famer opened the program and asked Cody Rhodes to join him in the ring. While Heyman revealed that Roman has gained respect for The American Nightmare, the OTC wants to get back the championship that Rhodes took from him at WrestleMania 40.

Heyman spoiled how his Tribal Chief plans on doing that. The Wiseman officially announced that Reigns is entering the 2025 Royal Rumble . After he wins, he plans to face Rhodes at WrestleMania, this time as the challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Reigns finds himself in unfamiliar territory, now that he isn't walking along the Road to WrestleMania with a championship. With The Tribal Chief declaring for this year's Royal Rumble, this will be his first appearance in the 30-man match since 2020. Roman was world champion for a historic 1,316 days, which meant he didn't need to compete in the Rumble. But now that the gold is no longer on his waist, Reigns will now be one of the competitors gunning for an opportunity at the world title at this year's WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns has appeared in six Royal Rumbles in his career. He won the match back in 2015, but his victory was met with a chorus of boos from the Philadelphia crowd.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Reigns has been in the final three in all of his six Royal Rumble matches. A one-time winner, he finished third once, and was the runner-up thrice.

If Roman's plan comes into fruition, this will set up a historic trilogy between him and Cody. Reigns bested Rhodes at WrestleMania, then Cody finished his story at Roman's expense at WrestleMania 40. There has to be a rubber match, right? Will Reigns-Rhodes III happen at this year's WrestleMania?