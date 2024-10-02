The former Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion for 1,316 days, Roman Reigns, is rumoured to be involved in next year's Royal Rumble match, a decade after his historic win.

On the 30th of September, WWE released tickets for the 2025 Royal Rumble in Indianapolis alongside a poster on social media that featured Reigns alongside five other WWE Superstars, including WWE Women’s World Champion, Liv Morgan.

Fans are speculating whether this means Reigns will feature in the actual 30-man Royal Rumble match, or whether he will have a singles stand-alone contest with an opponent yet to be revealed. Well, Joey from WrestleVotes appeared on SportsKeeds’s YouTube channel to discuss the Rumble, and he's leaked what he's heard about the Tribal Chief's plans come January.

Joey said: “The signs clearly are there just by the design of the poster that he is working the event. It seems to be from just the short questions that I asked, and I got back, he’s probably more likely to be in the Rumble for the first time in a while, as opposed to a singles stand-alone match.

"So, if he is in the Rumble, there’s a great shot that he is going to be staying in there at the end. Does that roll into Cody Rhodes again? That’s a totally different question and a snowball answer. I can just say Roman’s on the Rumble poster, likely to be in the Rumble match, you can draw your own conclusions.”

Roman Reigns' Previous Royal Rumble Win

He was booed out of the building, however, making it a night to forget

The Original Tribal Chief, Reigns, made history back in 2015 when he won what is commonly considered the worst Royal Rumble. Fan favourite at the time, Daniel Bryan, started in the Rumble line-up following his exclusion the year prior – which fans were extremely excited about as he was the winner of the WrestleMania 30 main event. Despite this, Bryan only lasted 10 minutes and Reigns went on to be the last man standing that night in Philadelphia.

As Reigns tried to celebrate his first Royal Rumble win, boos engulfed the stadium – even The Rock’s post-match save could not sway the crowd.

In a clip from his episode of Biography: WWE Legends, Reigns said: “I was booed, historically. You think about these moments, you dream about them. And the moment that it actually happens, it’s like they’re playing the worst soundtrack of all time over your moment, ruining your party. That’s how the Rumble in Philly felt. I try to forget Philly, I try to forget the Royal Rumble.”

Roman Reigns' WWE stats (as of 02/10/24) Total number of matches 1,368 Total number of wins 1,000 (73.1%) Total number of losses 334 (24.4%) Total number of draws 34 (2.5%)

Since that infamous night, Reigns has made it to the Royal Rumble final elimination multiple times, but is yet to emulate his win again. Maybe this time around, should he go on to win it, the reaction from the crowd will be different.