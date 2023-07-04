As Roman Reigns was getting pinned by Jey Uso at Money in the Bank, you may have missed a heart-warming moment between the two cousins.

It has always been one of Reigns’ goals to help his family achieve a similar level of success that he has achieved, so he will be happy for his cousin despite being on the receiving end of it.

Reigns and Solo Sikoa were beaten by Jey and Jimmy Uso at the WWE event to win the Bloodline Civil War.

The family members have been fighting and bickering a lot on-screen, however, they are thought to still have a strong relationship off-camera.

As the 38-year-old was on the ground being pinned by Jey, it looks like he says: “I love you,” to his rival.

That has been noticed by fans on Twitter and some users were noticeably touched by the emotional moment between the pair.

One user wrote: “Roman saying ‘I love you’ as Jey pins him is absolutely pure love he has for him. I know he’s so proud of Jey for how far he’s really come as a singles wrestler.”

And another agreed with that sentiment, as they said: “One thing about Roman is he made sure his family get as much exposure as he is.

“He is selfless, he told Jey while being pinned ‘I love you’. He genuinely cares about his family and made sure the spotlight was on them. Nothing but respect for him.”

Another fan said: “Roman telling Jey he loves him as he’s being pinned. I love these boys… my heart.”

What next for The Bloodline?

There has been rumours since Money in the Bank that this could lead to a Jey Uso vs Roman Reigns main event at SummerSlam later this year.

It will give Reigns the opportunity to show that he is still the main man in the wrestling world, as he hopes to regain some of the bragging rights that he lost to his cousin.

That is if it is to take place, though, with some thinking that Cody Rhodes will be given the chance to beat The Big Uce instead.