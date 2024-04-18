Highlights Roman Reigns is stepping away from WWE indefinitely post-WrestleMania, but will still influence The Bloodline storyline.

It has been confirmed that Roman Reigns will be leaving the WWE for an indefinite period of time following his WrestleMania defeat to Cody Rhodes, but he will still have a big say on the storyline involving The Bloodline.

The Tribal Chief will not be appearing on Raw, SmackDown, or Premium Live Events in the near future, as he is set to be absent from the company indefinitely, but he will continue to have an influence on the upcoming Bloodline debacles involving Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and potentially even The Rock.

Since losing to Cody Rhodes at 'Mania, Reigns hasn't featured on any of the fallout shows, despite his cousins all featuring, as well as The Brahma Bull. His defeat to The American Nightmare at The Grandest Stage of Them All put an end to his incredible 1,316-day reign as Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns' Absences Before

Back in June 2020, Roman took a break from wrestling due to his compromised immune system, when his family and personal health had to take priority. However, since then, he has been a key character in the unravelling Bloodline plot, leaving fans with a thirst for more.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Roman Reigns was WWE Universal Champion for 1,316 days.

This time, no obvious reason for his absence has been declared, but he has been spotted on Keke Palmer’s social media posing on a film set, surrounded by women, money, and gold… Typical Roman. The film in question, Aziz Ansari’s Good Fortune, is rumoured to be a heist comedy also starring Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson.

Roman Reigns isn't retiring, but he is leaving for now

Back in March, however, Roman expressed no intention of retiring on The Pat McAfee show, saying: "There's still so much room left to grow. I'm 38 years young. I'm a young man. I have so much stuff left to do. If we were able to do this in four years, imagine what we can conquer in another decade. The work is being put in."

WrestleVotes announced yesterday on X: “I’m told that although Roman Reigns will be off TV for an indefinite period of time, he will still have substantial creative input in the evolving Bloodline storyline over the course of the next few months.”

What Next for The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa seems to be playing a big part in the 'new' Bloodline

On last week’s SmackDown, Roman was gone but not forgotten, as Paul Heyman attempted to “call Roman Reigns,” very fitting to The Tribal Chief’s well-known catchphrase, “Acknowledge me.” Much to viewers’ surprise, the synergy of The Bloodline seems to be shifting.

Solo Sikoa is the one that has emerged from the story, stamping on Heyman’s phone and asserting dominance in the ring, which left fans wondering: Is he stepping in for The Tribal Chief?

With it now being confirmed that Roman Reigns will be set for for a spell on the sidelines, it will be interesting to see what happens with The Bloodline going forward, especially as he'll still have some creative input in the storylines.