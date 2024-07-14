Highlights Roman Reigns could return to WWE at or before Summerslam 2024.

Solo Sikoa is now leading the Bloodline in Reigns' absence, with new members and conflicts arising.

Reigns' return may set up a feud with The Rock as the company positions him as the top babyface.

Roman Reigns will return to the WWE in the very near future, with an appearance at Summerslam very likely, according to reports. At WrestleMania 40, fans rejoiced as Cody Rhodes finally captured the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after he hit Reigns with three consecutive Cross Rhodes to pin The Tribal Chief. The victory came following a rollercoaster ride which saw run-ins from legends like The Rock, John Cena and The Undertaker, and many were left wondering what exactly they’d just seen once Rhodes lifted the gold above his head.

However, as The American Nightmare began his era on top of WWE, Reigns took a leave of absence from the ring. The Head of the Table hasn’t been seen on TV since his astonishing 1,316-day reign as the company’s top champion ended, and speculation continues to grow over when he may return to our screens, particularly given how The Bloodline have progressed over the last few months.

Plus, the company aren’t shying away from his eventual return, encouraging ‘We Want Roman’ chants during shows, and having Sikoa challenge Reigns to acknowledge him when he comes back. It’s fair to say that anticipation for Roman’s return is growing with every passing week, and according to reports, he'll be back very soon.

Reigns is Reportedly Slated to Return This Summer

He might be back at Summerslam or even earlier

Per PWInsider, it’s believed that Roman Reigns is expected to return to WWE imminently, stating that the 39-year-old could be back at or even before SummerSlam 2024. That means he'd be back in time to potentially play a significant role in the heated clash between his former foe Cody Rhodes and his former ally Solo Sikoa. The two are set to face off for the WWE Championship at Summerslam, so he could return on the night to impact the bout.

Should his iconic music hit before the 3rd of August, it’ll certainly be interesting to see how Reigns interacts with both Rhodes and Sikoa ahead of their clash in the main event. While it was Rhodes who brought his incredible run as champion to an end, the way things have unfolded with the Bloodline during his absence means it might be his family member that he sets his sights on.

Solo Sikoa Has Taken Reigns' Spot as Bloodline Leader

Things have changed in the Tribal Chief's absence

Without Reigns, Solo Sikoa has taken charge of the faction, and has recruited Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Jacob Fatu to the ranks to provide a more unpredictable and dangerous edge to the team. On June 28, they even kicked Paul Heyman to the curb after he refused to acknowledge Sikoa as the new Tribal Chief, meaning there are no elements of the group Roman assembled left in the new Bloodline.

As for the future, Reigns will surely be the top babyface in all of WWE when he returns, and it could provide the company the chance to finally run a feud between him and The Rock. The Final Boss’ heel turn was an inspired decision which boosted WrestleMania 40, but there’s no getting away from the fact that the original plan was for him to be a babyface against the dominant champion. So, back on opposite sides, fans could be treated to a heel Rock against a babyface Roman Reigns heading into Survivor Series and next year. As always, as more comes out about the potential WWE return of Roman Reigns ahead of SummerSlam 2024, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.