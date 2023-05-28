Roman Reigns channeled his inner The Rock at WWE Night of Champions last night when he tried to intimidate the referee during his championship match.

The Tribal Chief was teaming with his Bloodline comrade Solo Sikoa in an attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at the event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Reigns was attempting to add yet more gold to his resume as he celebrated his 1,000th day as Universal Champion. He was unsuccessful, however, as the champions were able to retain their titles as The Bloodline showed further signs of dissension, as Jimmy Uso turned on The Tribal Chief with two Super Kicks.

Roman Reigns 'pimp slapping' the referee

During the match, with Zayn crawling towards his corner looking to tag out and bring KO into the action, Reigns showed a lack of respect for authority by feigning a slap to the referee with his left hand. The referee backed up into the corner after showing swift reactions to avoid the hit.

Reigns' actions were a nod to his cousin, from the Anoa'i wrestling family (though they are not blood-related), Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who used the intimidation move regularly in his arsenal in his wrestling days.

Roman Reigns vs The Rock?

There has been speculation over The Rock coming out of retirement to take on Reigns ever since The People's Champion aided Roman at the 2015 Royal Rumble, and Reigns' actions will add some more fuel to the fire as to whether this dream match could actually happen.

It feels like the most sensible match left out there for The Rock, who has accomplished everything there is to do in the world of pro wrestling otherwise.

He had his chance to work against The Tribal Chief, in what would have been one of the biggest main events of all time, this year, but scheduling demands left him uncertain that he would be able to get into ring shape for the match.

Rock and Reigns are the defining members of the Samoan wrestling dynasty and two of the biggest stars in WWE history. They are also responsible for some of the biggest crowd reactions in the industry today. Their accomplishments are many and well-documented. Factor in Reigns' claims that he is the Head of the Table in The Bloodline, there is even more reason for them to do battle.

However, with Reigns now working a part-time schedule, and The Rock not getting any younger, WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia could be the one time this dream match could happen.