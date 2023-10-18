Highlights Roman Reigns' return to WWE on SmackDown didn't live up to expectations, with the segment being overshadowed by John Cena's presence.

The addition of Cena drew attention away from Reigns and LA Knight, potentially hindering the start of their feud.

Despite Reigns being one of WWE's biggest stars, SmackDown's ratings declined and took a dip in the 18-49 demographic, suggesting that his return didn't have the desired impact on viewership.

Roman Reigns interrupted John Cena on the Season Premiere of Friday Night SmackDown to mark his return to WWE after weeks of absence.

LA Knight and Reigns also came face-to-face during the segment, teasing a massive singles match for the future, potentially going down at Crown Jewel next month.

While the WWE Universe enjoyed the segment, there's a feeling that Roman was overshadowed during his interactions, something that almost never happens, particularly recently.

Roman Reigns was 'upstaged' on SmackDown

Reigns made his much-awaited return to WWE on the Season Premiere of Friday Night SmackDown, having not appeared or wrestled in quite some time.

In fact, Roman's return turned out to be his first appearance on WWE TV since Jey Uso superkicked him on the SmackDown show six days after SummerSlam, which took place on the first weekend of August.

While the WWE Universe was hyped to see their 'Tribal Chief' back on TV, his return didn’t quite live up to the expectations, at least according to a Hall of Famer and former World Champion.

RELATED: WWE: Alabama police officer looks exactly like Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonJohn Cena kicked off the Season Premiere of SmackDown last week. While the 'Greatest of All Time' had planned something, Reigns interrupted him and asked to leave the ring. Rather than listening to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, 'Big Match John chose to bring out the hottest star in the industry, LA Knight.

Knight and Reigns came face-to-face for the first time ever on the episode, which many believe to be a hint of a possible match between the two talented stars, which could potentially go down at Crown Jewel next month in Saudi Arabia. However, Triple h might have bigger plans in store for the show.

Throughout the interaction between Reigns and Knight, Cena and Solo Sikoa were also present in the ring. Though the WWE Universe didn’t mind seeing the 16-time World Champion on their screens, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has called him out for his presence.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Henry said that Cena took a lot of the attention away from Reigns and Knight while they were trying to kickstart their rivalry. The legend also added that Cena was 'number one' in the segment, despite involving two of the biggest stars in the industry currently.

The number one thing was Cena drawing attention to himself. You cannot do that when something is going on in the ring…We know the obvious reason why — because he’s John Cena. All of the antics and the ‘Hey, look at me’ — it took away from the segment.

The overall feeling seems to be that, with Roman and Knight looking to kickstart their feud, the addition of Cena added nothing, and if anything, only led to 'The Tribal Chief' being 'upstaged'.

Name John Cena Date of Birth April 23, 1977 (age 46) Height 6ft 1" Weight 251lbs Trained By Tom Howard, Christopher Daniels, Mike Bell & Fit Finlay Debut November 5, 1999 Titles Won 13x WWE Championship, 3x World Heavyweight Championship, 5x United States Championship, 2x WWE Tag Team Championship, 2x World Tag Team Championship, 2012 Money in the Bank match winner & 20018 and 2013 Royal Rumble match winner

SmackDown ratings decline despite Roman Reigns' return

While the anticipation for Reigns returning after nearly two months was unimaginable, his comeback seemingly wasn’t the best thing that happened to SmackDown in the past few months, at least in terms of the ratings.

Despite being WWE's biggest active star, if you ignore Cena, SmackDown only managed to average 2.4 million last week, which might have been better than the numbers from the week before, but the 18-49 demographic ratings took a dip of around 3.1%.

Not only that, but this was the second-lowest rating for the show since September 8.

With the new season kicking off, WWE must have some big things planned for the blue brand’s episode this week. New General Manager Nick Aldis announced a Women’s Championship match between Iyo Sky and Charlotte Flair for the show on Fridaty night, which is expected to bring in some viewers.

Also, Santos Escobar vs Montez Ford was made official for this week’s SmackDown after Bobby Lashley’s attack on Carlito last week. The match might not be a ratings driver, but from an in-ring standpoint, it's likely to be fantastic.

RELATED: The AEW talent that WWE & Triple H has been accused of 'tampering' withIn addition to the aforementioned matches, appearances from Cena and Logan Paul have been confirmed for the show, both of whom are major players for WWE, and are likely to bring in major viewership figures thanks to their mainstream appeal.

Stay connected to GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on Roman Reigns