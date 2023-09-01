Highlights Roman Reigns' limited appearances on WWE TV have caused fans to lose interest in him, and a better schedule could help showcase his dominance and satisfy complaining fans worldwide.

Throughout his championship reign, Roman Reigns has relied heavily on interference and distractions to win his matches, which has been a mistake for his character as it has undermined his ability to fight his own battles.

While the Bloodline storyline has been a success, Roman Reigns now needs a new massive rivalry to keep up with the momentum. With limited options available on Friday Night SmackDown, Reigns may struggle to maintain his status as the face of WWE.

Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign has turned him into one of the biggest stars of the wrestling industry. The Tribal Chief has defeated a plethora of WWE Superstars throughout his reign as the champion. There aren’t a lot of top stars he has yet to smash with his Tribal Chief persona.

In addition to that, his presence with his blood relatives and Paul Heyman has resulted in a blockbuster storyline for the company. Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have undoubtedly helped Friday Night SmackDown hit a home run in terms of viewership.

RELATED: Ten best matches of Bray Wyatt's WWE career ranked after his tragic death

However, with the massive storyline, WWE has made a few mistakes here and there. Portraying Roman Reigns and The Bloodline as the most dominant stars in WWE was a great decision for the storyline. However, the implications of the massive storyline could turn out to be a nightmare for WWE. Without further ado, let’s take a look at a few ways WWE made a mistake with Roman Reigns’ dominant championship reign.

5 Roman Reigns doesn’t show up regularly

Image credits: WWE

Since Roman Reigns has won the Undisputed title, he hasn’t been a regular on WWE TV. Though Reigns has the responsibility to hold and defend the gold, WWE has been very negligent in having their locker room leader as a full-time star.

Though Reigns’ character suits a part-time schedule more, defending his title once in a while hasn’t been very entertaining. His sparse schedule as a pro wrestler has resulted in fans losing interest in Roman Reigns, and millions want WWE to take the title off him. A better schedule could get Reigns the ability to showcase his dominance on another level, and it'd be a relief for millions of complaining fans worldwide.

RELATED: 3 Reasons Why Shinsuke Nakamura Should Win The World Heavyweight Championship At WWE Payback 2023 (& 2 Why Seth Rollins Should Retain)

4 Roman Reigns has barely defended his title on his own

Image Credits: WWE

Roman Reigns’ championship run in WWE began with a few spots which have turned into a nightmare for WWE. Since Payback 2020, Roman Reigns has rarely played fair. Instead, using some kind of interference has helped The Tribal Chief keep his title and get his reign past 1,000 days.

Throughout his title run, most of Reigns’ title defenses have seen distractions and interferences from the likes of The Usos and Solo Sikoa. However, with The Bloodline seemingly collapsing, Reigns will likely be put to the test with his new challenger.

Still, Roman Reigns will likely be able to find a way to walk out as the champion. This has been one of the biggest mistakes WWE made to Roman Reigns’ character. Though the Tribal Chief has been dominant throughout, he hasn’t been able to fight his own battles.

3 The Bloodline story can be a huge burden for Roman Reigns

Image Credits: WWE

WWE’s idea to develop a storyline involving Roman Reigns’ family was spot on. From some heartfelt segments to betrayals, the Bloodline story has gone through a lot in the past few months. After months of solidarity and brotherhood, combat has finally been showcased between The Bloodline family members, entertaining millions around the world.

However, after a massive Bloodline story, Roman Reigns needs a huge rivalry to keep up with the momentum. Reigns’ last win against Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023 was seemingly the final stop in the story before things were reignited.

To keep Reigns on the top and portray him as the face of WWE, Roman Reigns needs a massive storyline against the likes of Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. However, Rollins and Rhodes, being a part of Monday Night Raw, won’t be able to fuel things up with Roman Reigns for the time being.

The blue brand had two of the biggest stars in WWE, Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt. However, after the untimely passing of Bray Wyatt, Friday Night SmackDown has lost a top star. On the other hand, Bobby Lashley is busy building a new Hurt Business and doesn’t appear to be trying to pick a fight with Roman and The Bloodline. With seemingly nobody left to conquer, Reigns could be left with a huge chip on his shoulders to keep up with his Bloodline story momentum.

RELATED: WWE Payback 2023: Preview & 8 Bold Predictions For The Match Card

2 A long reign has become its own villain in WWE

Image Credits: WWE

Roman Reigns’ run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been very long. From defeating Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a triple threat match at Payback 2020, to reigning supreme on numerous occasions and eventually ending up being a record-breaking champion, Roman Reigns has stayed on the top of the whole roster for over 1,000 days now.

The Tribal Chief has been portrayed as one of the most dominant stars in the industry. On his way to a 1000+ day reign, Roman has left no stone unturned to create his own legacy and become one of the biggest stars of the Anoa'i Family.

However, on his way to glory, WWE has missed numerous opportunities. After defeating a plethora of stars on the roster, Reigns is now untouchable as the face of WWE. This has become a huge problem for Roman Reigns himself.

The WWE Universe has been given some magnificent matches in the past few years. After staying on the top for three years, Roman Reigns hardly has any top star left to feud with. This has been a huge issue in planning storylines for The Tribal Chief’s championship run.

After clearing all the top challengers in his way, Roman Reigns only has a handful of fresh opponents he can feud with. This has developed an urge to repeat storylines which hasn’t been able to excite fans.

1 Roman Reigns cannot top this Undisputed title reign

Image Credits: WWE

Roman Reigns has left no stone unturned to defeat everyone in his path and reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief has been a dominant force throughout, and his Bloodline story has just been a blockbuster saga.

However, his historic World title reign might be on the horizon of getting ended. Reigns getting defeated by the likes of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins is expected to happen somewhere around WrestleMania XL. With a loss, Roman Reigns staying active on television shouldn't happen.

However, Reigns going on a sabbatical would be the best thing to do. Although this might help him digest his loss, Roman Reigns cannot top his current Undisputed title reign ever in the future. Even if The Tribal Chief wins back the title, bringing his character back to its previous heights more than likely won't be possible.