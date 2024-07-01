Highlights Netherlands and Romania head into the Euro 2024 round of 16 after both securing four points in the group stages.

Both have failed to win since matchday one when Romania beat Ukraine and Netherlands downed Poland.

Netherlands are the favourites to progress to their first Euros quarter-final since 2008.

The upcoming EURO 2024 round of 16 clash on Tuesday between the Netherlands and Romania is set to be a thrilling encounter. Both teams have shown their attacking prowess in the tournament thus far, setting the stage for a potentially high-scoring spectacle. Undoubtedly, the Dutch go into the tie as favourites, with their roster edging the Romanians on paper. However, the Tricolours surpassed their relatively small expectations, topping a group that included Belgium, who remain third in the FIFA world rankings, and the star-studded Ukraine.

Moments like Nicolae Stanciu's wonder strike versus Ukraine have already given the yellow wall a lot to shout about in the Euros. However, they will wish to continue their impressive journey to the quarter-finals, a stage they have not reached since 2000. In stark contrast, The Oranje have had a mixed tournament so far, with one win, one draw, and one loss in the group stage, resulting in a third-place finish. Fortunately, Ronald Koeman's men finished as one of the higher-placed third places, allowing them to progress to the knockouts, though by the skin of their teeth.

With both sides arguably on the easier side of the draw, with the victor set to face one of Austria or Turkey in the quarter-finals, an excellent opportunity to go deep into the tournament is in front of both Romania and the Netherlands. With so much at stake for both sides, GIVEMESPORT has taken time to consider all possible outcomes of the clash.

Related 11 Players With the Most Shots at Euro 2024 so Far - Ronaldo 4th With No Goals Only three players in Germany have scored as many as three goals but none of them make this list.

Romania Vs Netherlands: Match Information When 02/07/24 Where Munich Football Arena Location Munich, Germany Time 17:00 GMT TV BBC One

Romania vs Netherlands Stats and Info

Both sides will look to tighten their leaky backlines

Ever since the Dutch national team's historic European Championships victory in 1988, The Oranje have reached the semi-final stage on three occasions, with the last appearance coming back in 2004. However, over the last decade, the Netherlands national team has seen misery, failing to get further than the round of 16 stage.

Famously, the Dutch failed to qualify for the 2016 tournament in France and have since tried to rebuild their winning pedigree. Despite not glimmering head-to-toe with world-class talent, the Dutch's senior players should be enough to get past Romania. With a favourable pathway ahead of them, the Dutchmen will look to clench the opportunity firmly and prove their doubters wrong, righting the wrongs of past campaigns. If they are to have any success this summer, their backline needs tightening, with the Dutch conceding as many goals as they have scored.

Like the Dutch, Romania has struggled at the back, conceding three in the group stage. However, the Eastern European nation has impressed hugely with its high-energy, attacking football, with each player given the license to express themselves and shoot on sight when the opportunity falls, resulting in a goalscoring frenzy in the tournament's first round.

Romania has been severely inconsistent with its recent Euro attendance, missing three of the last six tournaments. With their qualification frailties in mind, Romania will want to enjoy their adventure this summer for as long as possible, savouring every moment and continuing in their bold playing style.

Related Euro 2024 Suspensions Tracker Stay up to date with all the players at Euro 2024 who are suspended or at risk of suspension.

Romania Vs Netherlands Betting Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Result

With the two sides struggling to keep the ball out of their own nets, GIVEMESPORT predicts a high-scoring affair.

However, it is difficult to look past the gulf in quality between the Netherlands and Romania. Despite their defensive frailties, the Oranje are likely victors and an upset is doubtful. Nevertheless, the Eastern Europeans have proven that they fear no side, setting the clash up as an exciting affair.

Before losing to Austria last week, the Netherlands had been undefeated since March, demonstrating their elite pedigree. Top teams react significantly on the back of a defeat, so GIVEMESPORT expects a much improved Dutch side on Tuesday.

Additionally, despite Romania's fantastic group stage, which was topped with the 3-0 victory over war-torn Ukraine, the nation had not won in 2024 before the victory. Though the result was not due to luck, it is a concern as we advance, putting in doubt just how consistent they can be.

Prediction: Netherlands to win (1/5)

Related Predicting the Result of Every Knockout Match at Euro 2024 The European Championship is under way and our predictions will be updated as the tournament goes along.

Over/Under

A tight affair going to extra time and penalties would be a shock, with GIVEMESPORT expecting the game to be done and dusted by minute 90 due to both sides' clinical form. As mentioned above, the two sides have struggled at the defensive end of the pitch, contrasting with their impressive goalscoring form up top.

With eight combined goals between the two sides in three games, the round of 16 clash will likely serve several goals for both nations. In Romania's group-stage campaign, only one of their games had less than 1.5 goals, making the tally a likely outcome.

Prediction: Total goals Over/Under 1.5 (3/10)

Both Teams to Score

The Netherlands have failed to score in only one of their fixtures so far, with France holding them to a stalemate. Similarly, Romania suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Belgium, the only game in which Edward Iordănescu's men blanked in front of goal.

Despite both teams experiencing a minor setback in front of the goal, they will both be confident based on their performances in the other two group games, with Romania's 3-0 victory over Ukraine being the most significant.

Prediction: Both teams to score (6/5)

First Goalscorer

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo will look to improve on his two Euros goals so far. As the joint top scorer in the competition, the responsibility will undoubtedly rest on his shoulders.

However, free agent Memphis Depay may be the Oranje forward to watch; with the former Manchester United man just five goals away from becoming the Netherlands' top goalscorer of all time, he may have some added motivation in front of goal. Additionally, Razvan Marin of Romania has proven himself a goal threat in the tournament. The Cagliari midfielder is joint-top in the scoring, with Gakpo in the running for the golden boot, adding an exciting element to the fixture.

Prediction: Memphis Depay to score first (4/1) or anytime in the game (37/20)

Related Mesut Ozil's Dad Thinks Son Could Have Played for Germany at Euro 2024 Despite retiring from international football in 2018, Ozil's father believes the former midfielder could have had a spot in their Euro 2024 squad.

All data from SofaScore and Oddschecker, correct as of 15:00 GMT, 01/07/24.