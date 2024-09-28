The reported fragile relationship between Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell is not 'as terrible' as the rumours suggest, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Magpies have experienced a largely positive start to the new season in regard to the results on the pitch, accumulating 11 points from their opening five games, and securing an impressive draw at home to Manchester City this afternoon. Despite this, murmurings of discontent off the pitch have surfaced, with journalist Ian Ladyman stating earlier this week that the situation 'only ends one way' for Howe.

Pressure on the Tynesiders' head coach appears to be growing, with calls being made in recent weeks that the former Bournemouth boss is 'not the right manager in the long-term' for the Magpies. However, Romano believes that reporting in the media has been overblown, and that happenings at St. James' Park are a lot less volatile as suggested.

Romano: Things 'Not as Terrible' As Reported at Newcastle

Howe has produced largely impressive results this season

After securing a place in the top four during Howe's first full campaign in the north-east, Newcastle finished seventh last season in a disappointing year that saw them fail to secure European football. Since then, rumorus have begun to emerge that not all is right behind the scenes, with the departed sporting director Dan Ashworth replaced by Paul Mitchell, who has supposedly clashed with Howe over matters of recruitment.

Writing on his Daily Briefing, Romano dispelled the extent of the rift between the pair, and claimed that this hostility around the club isn't as substantial as it's been portrayed in the press:

"The media continue to report problems between Eddie Howe and Paul Mitchell, but the situation is the same as I said here 10 days ago. Let’s give them time. They have a different background, have only been together for a few months, and it takes time to create a common vision and chemistry between new people at top clubs. I’m not sure the situation is as terrible as it’s been described. I’d rather wait and see how they keep working together in the next months before judging."

Newcastle acquired William Osula from Sheffield United for £15 million, and Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth on a free transfer, as their two significant incoming dealings in the summer. Howe likely felt his squad needed more significant backing, likely prompting disagreements between him and Mitchell.

Howe's Newcastle Statistics Matches Managed 132 Wins 66 Draws 29 Losses 37 Win Percentage 50%

Newcastle Hold City in Enthralling Encounter

The game ended 1-1

Newcastle responded to last week's dismal 3-1 defeat at Craven Cottage against Fulham by battling from behind to secure a point against Champions City at St. James Park. A nicely worked goal involving Jack Grealish saw City take the lead through Josko Gvardiol ten minutes before the interval.

The Magpies found the equaliser from the spot close to the hour mark, with Anthony Gordon sending Ederson the wrong way after being brought to the ground by the Brazilian goalkeeper. The result sees Howe's side climb to fifth in the Premier League, prior to the rest of the afternoon's action taking place.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 28/09/2024