Manchester United have made two marquee signings in the transfer market in the form of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, and they will be looking to further that in the coming weeks with a spate of new signings. And that could still include Matthijs de Ligt, according to Fabrizio Romano - with the Italian journalist claiming that the Bayern star is 'dreaming' of the opportunity to join the Red Devils.

INEOS' first transfer window as minority shareholders has had a decent start, with the two young stars joining the club on long-term deals for a combined outlay of just under £100million. There will be a natural focus on outgoings, with their only major sale so far being that of Mason Greenwood as the new ownership team look towards changing the fortunes of the club - but once they are sorted, a move for De Ligt could come to fruition with the player 'dreaming' of a move to the north west.

Meanwhile, a deal for Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui is also progressing with the Moroccan also wanting to make the switch to Old Trafford.

Romano: De Ligt "Dreaming" of Man Utd Move

The defender has yet to play in the Premier League

Speaking on his 'Here We Go' podcast, Romano gave United fans hope by suggesting that despite a move not advancing for De Ligt to move to Old Trafford, the player is still 'dreaming' of the opportunity to move to the club - and that is a possibility in the future, as long as they sell a current star to cover the costs of the move. He said:

"He [De Ligt] remains an option for Manchester United. The conversation is ongoing on the club's side, but again, on the player's side, there are still no changes. "The player wants to go to Manchester United, the player dreams of this opportunity, but now it depends on the clubs. "What's the problem? It's kind of a domino [effect]. So we need one of the pieces of this domino to move, because basically, Manchester United want to bring in one more centre-back, but they also need an outgoing to make it easier."

De Ligt Would be The Icing on the Cake

United's defensive ranks would improve greatly

De Ligt - described as "world-class" by Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund - would be a superb signing for the Red Devils, and having been touted with a move for a fee of just £42million, his availability at such a low fee is an opportunity that Erik ten Hag and Dan Ashworth should be snatching at - especially with the player being incredibly keen on a move to the Theatre of Dreams.

Matthijs de Ligt's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 14th Goals 2 =10th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.9 3rd Clearances Per Game 2.4 3rd Interceptions Per Game 0.9 =5th Match rating 6.68 17th

Yoro is a superb signing for the club and will no doubt be a strong buy for the future, but the Frenchman is lacking in experience and he could take a couple of years to assimilate to the Premier League before finally making his mark at Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane's departure to Como means that Yoro has effectively replaced him, but with Victor Lindelof being linked with a move away from United, a new man would be needed and that could well be De Ligt, having worked with Ten Hag at Ajax where he became - and remains - the only defender to ever win the UEFA Golden Boy award after his breakthrough in the Netherlands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Ligt has already won top-flight titles in three different countries (Netherlands, Italy, Germany)

Should he join, it would leave Jonny Evans as fifth-choice having signed for an extra season; but a quartet of De Ligt, Yoro, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire represents a huge improvement in their defensive ranks for the Red Devils.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 29-07-24.