Manchester United are not in conversations with any coach to replace Erik ten Hag, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Despite rumours swirling around a host of potential candidates to take over at Old Trafford, the Red Devils are still opting to trust the Dutch tactician for the foreseeable future.

According to Romano, the last time Man United held talks with a different manager was back in the summer when they were still considering whether to retain Ten Hag’s services after he oversaw the Red Devils’ worst finish in Premier League history.

Back then, former Chelsea and Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel was a strong candidate to take over, and he remains the last name the Man United hierarchy held talks with regarding a managerial role, Romano has suggested.

Man United’s return of seven points from their first six games of the season marks their joint-worst ever start to a Premier League campaign. They travel to Porto in search of their first Europa League win next, before visiting Aston Villa this weekend.

Erik ten Hag Sack Latest

Man United ‘not in talks’ to replace Dutchman

Romano, speaking on the Here We Go podcast, revealed that Man United are not in conversations to replace Erik ten Hag and continue backing the Dutchman amid a difficult start to the 2024/25 season:

“In this moment, Manchester United are not in conversations with any other coach. So we already had some rumours about potential candidates, but I can guarantee that today [Monday], the last conversation Man United board had with a different manager was Thomas Tuchel in the summer. "When they considered changing the manager, they then decided to continue with Erik ten Hag. You remember that Thomas Tuchel was one of the strong candidates for the Manchester United job. “Then nothing happened there. But since that moment, I think it was end of May, beginning of June. Since that moment, Manchester United have not spoken to any other managers. There are no conversations ongoing. “And this is showing how Manchester United are still trusting Erik ten Hag. But again, results are going to be important.”

GIVEMESPORT journalist Ben Jacobs also confirmed that Man United are willing to further evaluate Ten Hag’s performance and are not looking to part ways with the former Ajax boss before the international break.

The Red Devils’ hierarchy reportedly intends to give the 54-year-old tactician the upcoming games against Porto and Aston Villa as he looks to bounce back after going winless in the last three games.

United’s loss against Tottenham at the weekend saw the club drop to 12th in the Premier League, now six points below the top four. Romano is clearly hearing something different to other outlets, with reports in Italy suggesting that Massimiliano Allegri has been contacted by the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record with Manchester United Matches 123 Wins 71 Draws 17 Losses 35 Points per match 1.87

Goldbridge Wants Van Nistelrooy

To succeed Ten Hag at Old Trafford

Mark Goldbridge says Ruud van Nistelrooy should take over at Manchester United if Erik ten Hag is sacked this season, suggesting the former PSV boss’s promotion would require ‘the smallest rebuild you can get’.

The United Stand pundit argued that appointing a completely new face at Old Trafford would bring a level of uncertainty, as it could lead to another influx of signings and possibly several departures.

United have just undergone a significant rebuild to their first-team squad, welcoming five new arrivals over the summer and splashing close to £200m on new signings.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 01-10-24.