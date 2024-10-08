Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United are not in talks with any candidates to replace Erik ten Hag, including former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, as they are still discussing the Dutchman’s future internally.

However, the Italian football insider has not ruled out the possibility of Tuchel taking charge at Old Trafford, considering he was on the shortlist to replace Ten Hag in the summer.

The German tactician is still out of work after leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season and has recently hinted at a return to England, admitting he ‘loved the Premier League’ during his time at Stamford Bridge and has ‘very good memories of it’.

Ten Hag’s position at Manchester United remains uncertain going into the October international break, with just three wins from 11 games this season.

The Red Devils are already seven points adrift of the Champions League places – they have never failed to qualify for the competition in two consecutive seasons in the club’s history.

Romano Shares Ten Hag Latest

Red Devils ‘still discussing internally’

After seven rounds of games, Manchester United sit 14th in the Premier League, having scored only five goals – only 19th-placed Southampton have managed fewer (4) – marking their worst-ever start to the competition in 35 years.

A goalless draw at Aston Villa on Sunday saw United go three league games without scoring, following a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace and a 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that Manchester United are currently engaged in internal discussions after their disappointing start to the season and are evaluating Ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford:

“Another manager who was appreciated, for example, was Roberto de Zerbi. But De Zerbi now has a different project, Olympique Marseille, so for sure, he's not a candidate now for Man United. “But just to tell you that Man United had some names in mind last summer when they considered the possibility of replacing the manager. “Then they decided to continue with Erik ten Hag, but Tuchel was there, and so Tuchel could be a candidate, and so Tuchel is appreciated. “But at the moment, Manchester United are still discussing internally, and still not making contact with any other coach so far, because they still keep respecting and waiting with Erik ten Hag.”

Tuchel, who has Premier League pedigree with Chelsea, enjoyed a successful stint in West London, lifting the Champions League, Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup, while also reaching the FA Cup and EFL Cup finals.

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Record (2023-24) Matches 61 Wins 37 Draws 8 Losses 16 Points per match 1.95

Van Nistelrooy Seen as ‘Best Choice’

To take over from Ten Hag

Ruud van Nistelrooy is expected to be seen as the best choice to become Man United’s caretaker boss if Erik ten Hag is sacked, GIVEMESPORT journalist Dean Jones has reported.

The former Dutch international joined Ten Hag’s staff in the summer and could soon be identified as the best option to take charge of the Red Devils temporarily.

However, it is unclear how serious the possibility of United sacking Ten Hag is, with any such decision likely to cost them around £15m in compensation.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-10-24.