Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium for a number of years with the reigning Premier League champions taking interest from Arsenal. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the situation, hinting that a move to the Gunners is unlikely.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Portuguese star, and with consistent, hard-working displays glittered with attacking quality that has seen him become a fan favourite in the north, it's no surprise why. Reports have suggested in recent weeks that Silva has a release clause of £50m, which could tempt other clubs to make a move for his services. But according to Romano, reports linking Arsenal with his signature may not come true.

Silva joined City with much intrigue after starring in the famous 2016/17 Monaco team that dumped his current employers out of the Champions League, and despite not quite being the big-name signing that City had made in that period with Kevin de Bruyne, Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan joining the club around that time, he has certainly changed that narrative over the past six years.

Romano: "City Don't Want Bernardo To Join Arsenal"

Silva has been massively influential for City when the chips are down

Writing in his Daily Briefing via CaughtOffside, Romano acknowledged that there was little information on Silva's potential move to the Emirates; but City wouldn't want him to move due to their competitive rivalry for the Premier League title. He said:

Arsenal did well when they signed both Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City almost two years ago, and now there’s been speculation from some outlet about them trying again to raid City, this time for Bernardo Silva. Sorry to disappoint any Arsenal fans who had got their hopes up, but I have zero information on Arsenal and Bernardo so far, to be honest. The Portugal international’s release clause is there for £50million but obviously, Man City don’t want Bernardo to stay in the Premier League and play for one of their rivals.

Bernardo Silva Would Be an Ideal Signing for Arsenal

The Gunners are in need of experience and talent; Bernardo boasts both

Arsenal could well be in need of a creative midfielder to sit behind Martin Odegaard and in front of Declan Rice; hard-working, but a born winner and skilful in nature, of which Silva would tick all the boxes.

His natural position of right-winger is taken by Bukayo Saka at the Emirates, and it is tough to envision Mikel Arteta finding an alternative position for the England star in the coming years. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are also lock-ins for the left-wing position, and so naturally, Silva would surely line up alongside Odegaard in the creative role which would keep Arsenal breaking teams down, if he was to sign. 39 goals and 38 assists in 227 Premier League games is a superb tally for a midfielder, and his arrival would massively boost Arsenal.

Experience is also something that would come in incredibly handy at Arsenal given their title exploits over the past two seasons. Whilst their young side is laden with talent, there is a lack of overall domestic trophies won by their current squad compared to City and Liverpool's crop of stars. Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, as Romano alluded to, came from Manchester City where they won multiple Premier League trophies - but apart from that, nobody else has won the league before.

Silva would likely oversee those problems and if he was to join the Gunners, it would be of detriment to City too - though as Romano states, that may not be the issue.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-04-24.