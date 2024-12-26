Liverpool have been monitoring Lyon forward Rayan Cherki for months but are yet to make contact with the French club regarding a potential move, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

The Reds are eyeing opportunities to bolster Arne Slot’s squad with new arrivals in January and have identified the 21-year-old Cherki as an option.

However, according to Romano, they are only likely to pursue a signing if a good opportunity arises and have not yet taken any official steps towards bringing the France U21 international to Anfield.

Liverpool were one of the quietest Premier League clubs during the summer transfer window, signing only winger Federico Chiesa, who has struggled for regular minutes under Slot.

The Italian forward has amassed just 123 minutes of action across all competitions and made his first appearance in almost three months during Liverpool’s 2-1 Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Southampton.

Liverpool Eyeing Lyon’s Rayan Cherki

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano revealed Liverpool have been monitoring Cherki for some time but are only likely to make new signings in January if the right opportunity arises:

“For January, only in case a good opportunity emerges. Rayan Cherki has been monitored for months but there are still no club to club contacts with Olympique Lyon.”

Cherki has been a key player for Lyon this season, making 18 appearances across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing seven assists.

The 21-year-old, labelled ‘one of the most skilful players on earth’, signed a new contract with the French giants in September but has already been linked with a January exit, with Lyon now in desperate need of player departures in early 2025.

Les Gones’ precarious finances have resulted in a provisional relegation from Ligue 1, meaning they will need to balance the books through player sales next month to avoid a drop to the second division at the end of the season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-12-24.