Liverpool are drawing up a name of potential targets for next season in light of Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave next season - and whilst one of those names being scouted is Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Portuguese champions elect won't lower their valuation for any club - with their price being more than €60million (£51.25m).

Inacio is just 22 years of age, but having played over 100 league games for Sporting and broken into the Portugal first-team, he's a top talent that clubs in Europe's top leagues will be looking at with a keen eye on adding him to their squads. Set to win his second league title in Portugal already, it could well be time for him to join one of Europe's elite - and Liverpool are thought to be interested.

But Romano states that the Reds may struggle to sign him with Sporting unwilling to budge on their valuation of the Lisbon-born talent.

Goncalo Inacio: Liverpool Transfer News Latest

Liverpool could be in the market for a centre-back in the summer

Inacio has been linked with Liverpool already this summer, with Football Insider earlier reporting in October that Sporting are resigned to losing their defender in the near future with Liverpool and Manchester United taking an interest in signing him.

The Reds are set to lose Joel Matip on a free transfer this summer, which would only leave the ageing Virgil van Dijk, French star Ibrahima Konate and long-serving Joe Gomez at the heart of their defence, with Jarell Quansah being their young backup option.

A new centre-back would be welcome for whichever new manager comes into the Anfield ranks, and with Inacio - previously described as being "amazing" by Romano - at a prime time to both buy and sell from both parties' perspectives, he could be the perfect addition on Merseyside.

Romano: Sporting Won't Make Any Discount to Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano believes Sporting won't be held ransom

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that whilst Liverpool do hold a key interest in Inacio, they could find it tough to land the defender with Sporting unwilling to budge on their price for any club - with talks not being advanced.

He said:

"They've been following him for a long, long time, but at the same time he is an expensive player. The price will be more than €60million. "I don't think Sporting will make any discount to any club for a player like Goncalo Inacio, and it's the same for the others. "So this is why I think he could be one of the names, but at the moment this is not something advanced or concrete. He is just being scouted, that is it."

Ruben Amorim Could Force Sporting Transfer Action

Amorim has been linked with the upcoming Liverpool vacancy

One key factor that could sway Liverpool to part way with over £50million for the defender is that Sporting boss Ruben Amorim is currently the number one linked target to the managerial vacancy that Klopp will create once he departs in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim is set to win two Portuguese Primeira Liga titles as a manager before he turns 40 years of age.

Amorim is a young manager himself and if Liverpool do decide to make the plunge for his services, that could convince Inacio to join the man who gave him his first taste of first-team football and developed him into an international player.

The Portuguese club would be hard-pressed to want to lose two of their key names in the summer but now could be a good time to cash in, given the club also boasts Viktor Gyokeres and Ousmane Diomande, who are also likely to bring in huge fees in the coming years.

