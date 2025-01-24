Manchester United have made contact to sign Arsenal starlet Ayden Heaven and are leading the race for the 18-year-old, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Red Devils are said to be ‘confident’ Heaven will join, despite interest from several European clubs and Arsenal’s offer to extend his contract.

Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt have also made enquiries about the promising centre-back, who made his senior Arsenal debut in their EFL Cup win over Preston in October.

Heaven could follow in the footsteps of fellow former Arsenal academy prospect Chido Obi-Martin, who switched from the Gunners to United last year in one of the standout youth transfers of the summer.

Man United Want Ayden Heaven

Face competition from European clubs

According to Romano, Heaven was spotted at Old Trafford during United’s 2-1 victory over Rangers amid growing interest from the Red Devils’ camp:

The defender also travelled to Germany earlier in January and attended Frankfurt’s win over Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

The 18-year-old is believed to be carefully considering his options and aims to find an environment best suited for his development after struggling for regular senior opportunities under Mikel Arteta.

The London-born centre-back was included in Arsenal’s Premier League matchday squad three times this season but did not make an appearance, while fellow academy players Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly have become first-team regulars.

Man United anticipate a busy conclusion to the January transfer window and are also targeting a new left wing-back for Ruben Amorim, with Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu now a concrete target.

The Red Devils remain far from matching Lecce’s valuation of the 20-year-old full-back, set at €40m (£33.8m), and saw their initial bid rejected.

United are yet to make any signings this winter but are edging closer to finalising Antony’s loan move to Real Betis until the end of the season.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Big Antony Update Ahead of Man Utd v Rangers Fabrizio Romano has shared a big update on Antony's future ahead of Man Utd's clash with Rangers.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-01-25.