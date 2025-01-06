Aston Villa are in the market for a new striker, and although their top target is Donyell Malen, Fabrizio Romano claims they are also monitoring Randal Kolo Muani's situation at Paris Saint-Germain.

Malen is keen to make the move to Villa Park this month and the Villans have made their move for the Borussia Dortmund forward. The Premier League club had an opening offer rejected for the 25-year-old but are expected to continue their pursuit, as per GIVEMESPORT sources.

Villa are also eyeing Kolo Muani, who has fallen out of favour under Luis Enrique. The French striker has started just two of 10 Ligue 1 games this season, managing two goals and one assist. He arrived at the Parc des Princes from Eintracht Frankfurt for £76.4 million in September 2023 but failed to convince the Parisians.

Romano: Aston Villa Keeping Tabs on Kolo Muani

The Frenchman will likely leave PSG

Romano gave an update on Kolo Muani's situation, Villa's interest in the French forward, and Malen. He said on his official YouTube channel:

"Keep an eye out on Aston Villa because Aston Villa are also monitoring strikers. The priority target is Donyell Malen at Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa are working on it but they are among several clubs calling to understand the situation of Kolo Muani. The expectation remains for Kolo Muani to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January and Kolo Muani to be one of the names to follow for the January transfer window for sure."

Kolo Muani, 26, was expected to become a household name after joining PSG off the back of a fine bit-part role at the World Cup in Qatar. He also finished top scorer in the DFB-Pokal with Frankfurt with six of his 26 goals for the Bundesliga outfit coming in that competition.

There were some suggestions he'd come in as Kylian Mbappe's replacement amid the France captain heading to Real Madrid. But he's failed to live up to those expectations at the Parc des Princes.

Randal Kolo Muani Ligue 1 Stats (2024-25) Appearances (starts) 10 (2) Goals 2 Expected Goals (xG) 4.67 Scoring Frequency 175min Goals Per Game 0.2 Shots Per Game 1.6 Big Chances Missed 7 Goal Conversion 13% Assists 1

Villa aren't the only club keeping tabs on Kolo Muani. Tottenham Hotspur have also asked for information on the 27-cap France international while Juventus, too, are interested, per Romano.

Emery wants to bolster his attacking options this month amid Villa's topsy-turvy form that has them sitting eighth in the Premier League. The Spaniard is also tasked with overseeing a debut UEFA Champions League campaign to remember for the Villans. He could do with more numbers in attack to accompany Jhon Duran and Ollie Watkins.

That said, Duran's blistering form has reportedly put him on PSG's radar. There has been talk of a potential swap deal involving Villa's in-form Colombian and Kolo Muani, although the French capital club will undoubtedly also need to pay a fee.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 06/01/2025.