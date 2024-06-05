Highlights Aston Villa are seeking new signings to capitalise on their Champions League qualification.

Ross Barkley and Conor Gallagher have been linked, with Villa eyeing midfielder and additions.

A successful end to the 2022/23 campaign brought about quality signings, adding depth and off-field benefits.

It's a huge summer for Aston Villa as the club aim to use their Champions League status to attract genuine top-level stars to Villa Park in what could be the dawning of a successful new era for the club - and Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that there are two new positions in which the Villans could be looking to spend their money this summer.

The club will never have a window to be more proactive given their top four status - the first time they have qualified for the European Cup or Champions League in 41 years - and having already signed top-class stars in the past, the calibre of player that they could attract to Villa Park could be massively heightened by their qualification to play against teams such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and more.

Aston Villa: Transfer News Latest

The Villans are seemingly on course to announce their first signing

Villa have been massively linked with a number of stars but none are more developed than Ross Barkley, who is reportedly set to join from Luton Town for a fee of around £5million. Conor Gallagher, Chelsea's midfield star, has also been linked with just one year left on his contract, following reports that preliminary talks have been held between the two clubs. The Cobham graduate still hasn't been offered a new contract which has opened the door for Villa to make a move.

Ross Barkley's Premier League statistics - Luton Town squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 5th Assists 4 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.4 =2nd Average Passes Per Game 44 1st Match rating 7.05 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 05/06/2024

Andreas Pereira of Fulham has also been touted with a move to the club after his decent season for the Cottagers, but with an already settled squad that would be packed full of midfielders should Barkley and Gallagher join, it's hard to see where he fits in - and so the budget needs to be spent on genuine quality with marquee signings due to Villa's incredible depth.

Romano: "Internal Discussions" at Villa over Potential Targets

It promises to be a huge summer in the west Midlands

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that Villa will be aiming to bring two new players in alongside Barkley in the summer - with one of them being a midfielder to challenge for a first-team spot. He said:

"[Villa could target] a new central midfielder, and maybe they could do something on the new right-back. It's also a possibility. "So there are internal discussions ongoing on the next targets. The first mission is to sign the deal for Ross Barkley at the beginning of July - it will take some times on the players' side."

Recruitment Has Been Flawless at Aston Villa Recently

A spate of superb signings have put them in the top four

The Villans had a superb transfer window last summer which massively set them up for unrivalled success throughout the campaign just gone. The incomings of Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans and Moussa Diaby added genuine top-flight quality to their ranks on permanent deals, whilst Nicolo Zaniolo and Clement Lenglet arrived on loan deals - benefitting the club massively after bolstering the squad bit-by-bit following promotion from the Championship in 2019.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aston Villa have won 44 of their 83 games under Unai Emery

And with Diaby and Tielemans recording combined goals-and-assists tallies of 14 and 8 respectively, it gave Villa the platform to push on from their seventh-placed finish under Emery in 2022/23 to quite comfortably finish in the Champions League spots despite a late wobble.

Their arrivals didn't just improve the quality on the pitch, but the longevity off of it too. Having Diaby allowed stars such as Leon Bailey and Zaniolo to rest, preserving them instead of being used in every game, whilst Torres' arrival allowed Ezri Konsa to move across to right-back when needed, instead of using someone with less quality in his place - and it was those games that Villa would usually fail to perform well in due to a slightly weakened team that dragged them over the Champions League line.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.