Fabrizio Romano says Erik ten Hag arrived early at Carrington on Monday morning to discuss Manchester United’s loss to Tottenham Hotspur with his squad and to evaluate further steps on how to react after this "difficult" moment for the Red Devils.

The Dutch tactician was pictured arriving at the club’s training ground early yesterday morning, just hours after United’s painful 3-0 defeat at home to Spurs.

Ten Hag was asked about his future following Sunday’s loss at Old Trafford, but he insisted he is not thinking about a potential sacking despite United’s slow start to the 2024/25 campaign.

The Red Devils' return of seven points from their first six games marks their joint-worst ever start to a Premier League season. The defeat at the weekend saw them drop to 12th in the table, ahead of a tough trip to Aston Villa on Sunday, followed by a Europa League fixture against Porto in midweek.

According to GIVEMESPORT journalist Ben Jacobs, Ten Hag’s future at the club is secure for now – he is not expected to be sacked before the international break.

Ten Hag Pictured Early at Carrington

‘It was a difficult day at Man United’

Romano, speaking on the Here We Go podcast, revealed that Ten Hag wanted to speak to the team after Sunday’s loss to Tottenham, which is why he arrived early at Carrington:

“Obviously, it's a difficult day at Manchester United. Today, Erik ten Hag arrived really early at Carrington. It was really early in the morning. He wanted to talk to the team. He wanted to talk to the squad, obviously analyse the defeat against Tottenham. “But also to discuss, on the mental point of view, how to react after this difficult moment. So it was tactical but also motivational, what happened today at Carrington. Difficult moment for Manchester United, but Ten Hag immediately wanted to react.”

Ten Hag came close to losing his job at the end of last season after overseeing United’s lowest finish in Premier League history. A prolonged end-of-season review saw the Dutchman retain his position, despite the Red Devils’ hierarchy holding talks with several other candidates.

Following Sunday’s humiliating loss, multiple names have once again been linked with a potential Old Trafford vacancy, including the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Gareth Southgate, and Thomas Frank.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record with Manchester United Matches 123 Wins 71 Draws 17 Losses 35 Points per match 1.87

Potter Denies Man United Talks

Had no talks with Old Trafford club

Former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter has denied being approached by Manchester United in the summer, confirming he had no talks with the Old Trafford club, despite his pre-existing relationship with sporting director Dan Ashworth.

The English tactician was one of several names linked with replacing Erik ten Hag after last season, but United opted to stick with the Dutchman following his FA Cup victory.

However, speaking on Sky Sports Monday Night Football, the 49-year-old said he is "open to anything" at the moment as he remains out of work since departing Chelsea in April last year.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 01-10-24.