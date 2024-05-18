Highlights Arsenal believe Dutch defender Jorrel Hato has the potential to be a generational talent.

The North London club are closely monitoring the 18-year-old’s progress at Ajax.

Hato recently signed a new contract until 2028 at the Eredivisie club.

Arsenal are monitoring the progress of Dutch starlet Jorrel Hato and believe he has the potential to become a generational talent, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have been one of the best defensive outfits in the Premier League this season but may still look to bolster their ranks in the coming months.

Hato has been in the Ajax academy since 2018 and made his senior debut for the club in January 2023 in a cup fixture. A month later, he made his Eredivisie debut as a substitute away at SC Cambuur.

His rapid rise caught the attention of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal, but he committed his long-term future to Ajax by signing a deal until 2028 in March of this year. “I know that staying at Ajax is good for me,” he told the club after signing a new deal. “This has only been my first year as a starting player in the Eredivisie and I think there is much more to learn here.”

Romano: Arsenal Love Jorrel Hato

Arsenal, seemingly undeterred by Hato’s decision to stay in Amsterdam, will continue to monitor his progress at Ajax. The Gunners view the youngster as a player with incredible potential, says Romano.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

“Hato recently extended his contract at Ajax, but Arsenal keep monitoring him. They believe he’s going to be a generational talent. “A top, top centre back for the present and future, in a position which is really difficult to find on the market because left-footed centre backs are not easy to find. Arsenal really like Hato, so let’s see if they will attack the situation in the summer or wait for one more year. But, for sure, he remains one of the players on their list.”

Testament to Hato’s rapid progress, he has started all 33 of Ajax’s Eredivisie fixtures so far this term. In total, he has played 46 games across all competitions this term, scoring once and registering three assists.

Arsenal Target ‘Leaning Towards’ Bundesliga Exit

Elsewhere, Arsenal have been handed a boost in their reported pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong. The 23-year-old star has been an integral figure in Xabi Alonso’s Bundesliga title-winning squad this season and they’ve also impressed in Europe by progressing to the Europa League final.

Despite being under contract at Leverkusen until 2028, Frimpong has been linked with a move away from the club this summer with a host of clubs, including Arsenal, said to be vying for his signature. German outlet BILD claims the player is leaning towards an exit from the BayArena in the upcoming transfer window with a decision on his future to be made ahead of the UEFA European Championships in June.

Arsenal, though, will face fierce competition for his signature if he is to leave Leverkusen. Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid are just some of the other clubs linked with the player.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 18-05-24