Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana will not be joining Ajax as his move to the Eredivisie is now off, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The 22-year-old is staying at St Mary’s for the foreseeable future, despite both parties having agreed on a season-long loan.

Reports in the Netherlands claim the rapid winger’s move has fallen through due to a paperwork issue – Ajax submitted the documents ‘at the last minute’, but slightly after the Dutch transfer deadline on September 2.

The Eredivisie giants were reportedly convinced that everything had gone to plan and were prepared to welcome Sulemana as their new signing, before discovering that the Ghanaian attacker would not be allowed to join.

Sulemana was seen as a replacement for former Tottenham ace Steven Bergwijn, who was allowed to leave Ajax for Al-Ittihad, with the expectation that the 22-year-old would arrive in place of the Dutchman.

With Carlos Forbs also having gone to Wolves, the Dutch giants now have a huge hole on the left wing, with just Mika Godts available after the double departure in the past week.

Sulemana Stays at St Mary’s

Ajax fail to sign the 22-year-old winger

Writing on X, Romano confirmed that Sulemana’s move to Ajax is now off, with the 22-year-old expected to stay at St Mary’s for the foreseeable future:

According to De Telegraaf, the failure to sign Sulemana is a ‘sledgehammer blow’ for Ajax, who are left with just one left-sided winger in the squad after Bergwijn and Forbs departed.

The 22-year-old was linked with a St Mary’s exit throughout the summer after being made surplus to requirements by Russell Martin, having failed to amass 1,000 minutes of playing time in the Championship last season.

Since his arrival from Rennes in January 2022, Sulemana has made just 21 starts for the Saints, who welcomed a plethora of attacking arrivals this summer, including deadline day signings Ryan Fraser and Maxwell Cornet.

Sulemana is yet to make an appearance under Martin this season and now faces another four months on the sidelines, at least until the January transfer window.

Kamaldeen Sulemana Senior Career Stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Stade Rennais 47 6 4 Southampton 44 2 4 Nordsjaelland 43 14 8

Samuel Edozie Joins Anderlecht

On a season-long loan

Southampton winger Samuel Edozie has joined Anderlecht on a season-long loan ahead of the Belgian transfer deadline this week.

Maxwell Cornet and Ryan Fraser’s arrivals recently saw Edozie drop down the pecking order at St Mary’s, and he was eager to find regular playing time after Southampton conducted their summer business with two late winger signings.

The 21-year-old, who joined Southampton in 2022 from Manchester City, made 63 appearances for the Saints across all competitions, scoring six goals and registering three assists.

Last week, the Englishman looked set for a loan move to Rangers, but the Scottish giants did not complete the paperwork in time ahead of the UK deadline.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-09-24.