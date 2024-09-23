Media speculation over Marcus Rashford’s omission from Manchester United's starting line-up against Crystal Palace has made Erik ten Hag ‘really nervous’, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Dutch tactician’s decision to leave the 26-year-old out of his first eleven to face the Eagles on Saturday was questioned by fans and pundits, with Sky Sports analyst Jamie Redknapp wondering whether something had happened behind the scenes to prompt it.

During the post-match press conference, Ten Hag revealed the decision was purely rotational and suggested it was ‘crazy’ to infer any signs of Rashford being dropped from the starting XI for the Premier League encounter.

A day after the 0-0 stalemate at Selhurst Park, Romano took to his YouTube channel to shed more light on the situation at Man United and Ten Hag’s decision to bench the in-form attacker.

Man United ‘Surprised’ Over Rashford Claims

‘Nothing really happened’

Romano, speaking on his YouTube show, revealed that ‘nothing really happened’ between Rashford and Ten Hag before the Crystal Palace game, as the decision was solely rotational, with three games to play in seven days:

“At Man United, when they saw those comments in public, in important media before the game, they were quite surprised, because really nothing happened. They made that decision for Marcus Rashford because they wanted to rotate. They wanted the players to be fresh. They wanted to change a bit, also with three games in one week. “And so this was the idea, but there was never any problem, never any issue. So all these suggestions made Erik ten Hag really, really nervous. He didn't accept that. “I can guarantee that also internally, Manchester United, they confirmed the same. So it's not just the manager or staff’s point of view, also the club’s point of view is that Rashford didn't do anything wrong. Otherwise, he was not going to be part of the squad.”

Rashford had been in impressive form recently, scoring in United’s 3-0 win over Southampton and netting a brace against Barnsley in their midweek League Cup 7-0 victory.

The 26-year-old has started every other game this campaign, including a win on the opening day against Fulham and defeats to Brighton and Liverpool.

Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo were chosen to start on the wings by Ten Hag on Saturday, as the Red Devils were held to a goalless draw on Saturday, with goalkeepers Dean Henderson and Andre Onana making key saves to keep both sides level.

Marcus Rashford Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 5 Starts 4 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes played 347

Ten Hag Decision ‘Technical’

In 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace

Following Amad Diallo’s impressive start to the season, Romano says Man United now have ‘three super important’ wingers, and Erik ten Hag’s idea on Saturday was to rotate for the Premier League encounter:

“Erik ten Hag says, and I can confirm this is the case, that this was a rotation, so a technical decision, but not in a negative way. “Marcus Rashford was part of the rotation because they have three super important players, plus, obviously, they have Antony, but in terms of important starters at Manchester United, they have Diallo, Garnacho and Rashford, and Erik ten Hag is rotating them. “So Rashford started on Tuesday, and the idea of the staff of Erik ten Hag was to change for the Crystal Palace game. “So this is why Rashford didn't play. Rashford entered the second half on the pitch. So Rashford didn't have any problem with Ten Hag, Rashford didn't do anything wrong. Rashford didn't have any problems with his teammates. Rashford didn't have any problem with the staff.”

Fan favourite Diallo has started the season in fine form, playing in all seven of United’s games so far and scoring once in the Premier League in 338 minutes of action.

The Ivorian winger was not given many opportunities last season and was rarely seen in the starting XI, before netting a memorable winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final and producing strong performances towards the end of the campaign, prompting Ten Hag to keep faith in him at the start of this term.

According to a report from the Manchester Evening News, United are now expected to offer a new long-term contract to Diallo in the coming months, as he has less than 12 months left on his current deal.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-09-24.