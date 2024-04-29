Highlights Aston Villa's sporting director, Monchi, has helped make superb signings since his move from Sevilla.

Villa's meteoric rise has put them in contention for Champions League football.

Rumours of signing Barcelona's Jules Kounde have been dismissed by journalist Fabrizio Romano, due to lack of a significant proposal.

Aston Villa's appointment of Monchi as the club's sporting director last summer has seen the club make some superb signings in the transfer market, and his links to Spanish football have seen the Villans touted with a move to sign Barcelona star Jules Kounde. However, Fabrizio Romano has shot the rumours down.

Villa had already made some superb signings under Unai Emery, but the incomings of Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby were a class above; making Premier League fans sit up and take notice of a side that have enjoyed a meteoric rise from relegation candidates to Champions League hopefuls in the space of two years.

Those signings have propelled Villa into a race for the top four, and should they win their final three games, the Midlands outfit will ensure Champions League/European Cup football for the first time since 1983 - putting the transfer mill into overdrive. But whilst links to Kounde have surfaced, Romano has weighed in with his verdict; claiming that the Villains would need a “really important proposal” to tempt the Frenchman to the club.

Romano: "No Aston Villa Proposal for Jules Kounde"

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Villa Park

Writing in his Daily Briefing on Monday morning, the Italian journalist acknowledged the connection between Monchi and Kounde, though he poured cold water on any links for the time being. He said:

"Some fans have made me aware of a bit of a surprise story about Aston Villa being interested in Jules Kounde this summer, with discussion of the Monchi connection with the former Sevilla defender. However, Villa fans - I’m afraid I have nothing to report here and it looks all quiet on Kounde for now. Barcelona remain happy with him and it would take an important, really important proposal to tempt the club into selling him. So far, nothing has happened and I have no confirmation on this story."

Jules Kounde Transfer News Latest

Villa are looking for defensive reinforcements should they finish fourth

Kounde was linked with Chelsea throughout the 2021/22 season after massively impressing at Sevilla, but any links didn't materalise, and the star instead found his way to Barcelona at the start of the 2022/23 campaign. Making over 130 appearances for Seville in all competitions over a three-year spell, Kounde won the Europa League at the Andalusian club before joining Barcelona for a fee of £42million plus add-ons - and he’s starred regularly for the Blaugrana since, making 82 appearances in three seasons so far.

A France national team regular, Kounde is adept at playing either a right-back or centre-back role; and if his profile is the kind of player that Villa are targeting, it offers some insight into Unai Emery’s potential plans in the summer window.

Aston Villa: Premier League run-in analysed

The Villans are so close to tasting a top four finish

Villa have just three games left in their Premier League season, knowing that should they take maximum points, they’ll qualify for Europe’s elite competition.

Trips to Brighton and Crystal Palace are sandwiched by a home game against Liverpool, which isn’t the easiest run-in - though with Brighton and Palace potentially on the beach, it could be the perfect chance to pick up wins.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Villa have already smashed their record points tally for a 38-game Premier League season with 67 points.

Should they fail to win all of their games, Villa would be relying on Tottenham to lose some of their fixtures and with the north London outfit having to face Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City themselves, there is a real chance that Ange Postecoglou’s men will drop points.

Should Villa qualify for the Champions League, the calibre of players that they would be able to bring in would surely increase - and we could see players in the ilk of Kounde join Villa en masse in the summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-04-24.