Fabrizio Romano has revealed his thoughts ahead of Sunday's North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the transfer guru believing Dominic Solanke could play a major role in the game.

Spurs approach the match having accumulated four points from their opening three Premier League matches of the campaign, having suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat at St. James' Park against Newcastle United prior to the international break. The Lillywhites were without marquee new signing Solanke, who also missed Ange Postecoglou's side's previous game, a 4-0 win over Everton, through injury.

The former Bournemouth striker has passed a fitness test and is expected to feature against the Gunners, in what could be the prolific number nine's first taste of a top-six encounter in a Spurs shirt.

Romano: It's a Big Opportunity for Solanke

The forward was productive last season

Having left Liverpool for Bournemouth in January 2019 for a purported £19 million, Solanke has now established himself as a reliable goalscorer at Premier League level. The one-time-capped England international enjoyed an exceptionally fruitful season in the Championship in the 2021/22 season, before netting 19 top-flight goals last campaign for the Cherries.

This productive year prompted Spurs to move for the 27-year-old, acquiring him for a fee that could rise to £65 million if performance-related add-ons are met, back in mid-August. Postecoglou views Solanke as having the ability to provide a focal point for the likes of Son Heung-Min and Dejan Kulusevski to play off either side of him.

However, due to an ankle injury, the former Chelsea man has made just one appearance thus far, drawing a blank on his debut against Leicester City. Expected to be ready in time to face Arsenal, Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing that he's looking forward to seeing Solanke in action:

"I see Arsenal as favourites in the North London Derby even with the injuries they’ve suffered in the recent weeks. It’s going to be an open game, and I’m sure Tottenham will compete very well, so it’s going to be interesting. 'I’m looking forward to seeing the impact of Dom Solanke on his first big match for Spurs - it’s a big opportunity for him."

Despite Arsenal's superiority in recent years, Spurs come into the game with serious hope of attaining points due to Arsenal being without the injured Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino, while Declan Rice is suspended after receiving a controversial red card against Brighton.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (Premier League only) Player Solanke Richarlison Shots 106 62 Shot-creating actions 79 34 Progressive passes 60 38 Key passes 39 15 Shots on target 35 25 Goals 19 11

Spurs Eyeing Angel Gomes

The midfielder made his England debut this week

Alongside Solanke, Spurs acquired the likes of Wilson Odobert, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Timo Wener, in what was an active summer transfer window. However, the North Londoners have already drawn up a shortlist of future targets, with the club said to be eying Tuesday night's England dubutant Angel Gomes.

Gomes, who impressed against Finland, has a year remaining on his contract with Lille, and is also a target for Aston Villa and West Ham United. The 24-year-old made 31 Ligue 1 appearances last season, establishing himself as one of the most accomplished midfielders in France in recent years.

All statistics via FBref and Transfermarkt - as of 14/09/2024