Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim has given the initial green light to become the new Manchester United boss, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The 39-year-old is reportedly keen to join the Old Trafford outfit and has accepted the discussed project and terms, with the final decision on his arrival now dependent on negotiations between the clubs.

According to Romano, Amorim’s exit clause for top clubs is around €10million (£8.3million), with Man United now pushing for his arrival following Erik ten Hag’s departure on Monday morning.

United sacked Ten Hag with the club lying 14th in the Premier League, following Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at West Ham, which proved to be his final game in charge.

His assistant, Ruud van Nistelrooy, has been put in temporary charge and is expected to lead United in their EFL Cup clash against Leicester City on Wednesday, as United are now seemingly progressing in talks to appoint Amorim mid-season.

It is understood that Amorim had initially planned to depart Sporting at the end of the season but was informed of United’s interest earlier this month and has now had a change of heart.

The 39-year-old was interviewed regarding managerial vacancies at Liverpool and West Ham United earlier this year but ultimately decided to continue in Portugal, where he is now in his fifth full season with Sporting, having joined in March 2020.

Amorim has established himself as one of Europe’s most promising young managers, enjoying success at Sporting with league titles in 2021 and last season, in addition to three Portuguese League Cups.

He has also been linked with Manchester City should Pep Guardiola depart next summer, but it appears that their arch-rivals are now emerging as favourites to secure Amorim’s signature this season.

According to reports, Omar Berrada, who left Man City to become United’s new chief executive in the summer, will have been aware of his former club’s interest in Amorim and is now leading the search for Ten Hag’s successor.

Ruben Amorim's Sporting Lisbon Record (2020-2024) Games 227 Wins 161 Draws 33 Losses 33 Goals scored 499 Goals conceded 197 Points per game 2.27

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-10-24.