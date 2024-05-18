Highlights Fabrizio Romano says Luis Diaz is 'happy' at Liverpool after recent exit rumours.

The Colombian winger has been linked with possible moves to Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain.

He remains an integral figure at Liverpool and Romano says the club are happy with him.

Colombian winger Luis Diaz is happy at Liverpool despite reported interest from France and Spain, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT. Diaz has become an integral player for the Reds since his £50m arrival from Porto in 2022, which is exemplified by the fact he has started 31 of Liverpool’s 37 Premier League games so far this season.

Despite the player’s influence, reports have surfaced in recent weeks suggesting Diaz’ time at Anfield could come to an end this summer. There have been tentative links to Barcelona, with Mundo Deportivo reporting the player is a top target for the Catalan giants ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Elsewhere, The Telegraph reported last month that Diaz faces a crossroads this summer over his Liverpool future and Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs ready to tussle for this signature. If the player is to depart in the coming months, he will not be short of potential suitors.

Romano: Luis Diaz is 'Happy' at Liverpool

Diaz is one of the first names on the team sheet at Liverpool and even in recent weeks where the likes of Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and even Mohamed Salah have been rotated in and out - he’s always been the one to start. The last time Diaz was rested was in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final against Atalanta in early April when he was brought on as a second-half substitute.

His importance to Liverpool was outlined by Romano, who says Liverpool trust the player and are happy with him, while Diaz is also happy at the club.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

“For Luis Diaz there is a lot of interest. We always have reports from clubs from Spain and France. But, at the moment, I can guarantee that Liverpool trust Diaz and want to continue with him. “Let’s see if crazy proposals will arrive. At the moment, Liverpool are still very happy with Luis and Luis is also happy at Liverpool. The situation is quiet.”

While Diaz hasn’t quite hit the numbers he did in the first half of the 2021/22 season for Porto, prior to his move to Liverpool in January, he has still made significant contributions. This term, he has 13 goals in all competitions along with five assists to his name.

Arne Slot Arrival Could Help Diaz

Jurgen Klopp’s expected replacement Arne Slot will have plenty of decisions to make this summer if he is to take charge at Anfield. He’ll have decisions to make over the futures of Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, as well as other first team regulars including Diaz and Nunez.

One thing that should bode well for Diaz, however, is that a lot has been made of Slot’s love for wingers and how integral they are to his attacking game plan. The Athletic have already reported that the Reds are in the market for a wide attacker, but keeping Diaz is equally as important.

Slot’s emphasis on his wingers being strong in one-on-one situations and having pace to burn could allow Diaz to rediscover his best form shown during his time at Porto and in his early Liverpool career.

