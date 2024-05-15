Highlights West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus has been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Reports suggest the sought-after winger could have a release clause in his contract with the Hammers.

Fabrizio Romano says there are no guarantees any potential release clause will come into effect this summer.

Mohammed Kudus has had a fantastic first season at West Ham following his arrival from Ajax last summer. His impressive form has appeared to catch the attention of rival Premier League clubs, including the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

However, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Hammers have remained quiet over the player’s future and that it would take a crazy proposal to tempt them into a move so soon. It’s no surprise clubs are circling as he’s scored 13 goals and registered seven assists for his club across all competitions this term.

He scored five of those goals in West Ham’s Europa League campaign that saw them progress to the quarter-finals before they were knocked out by Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen. In a season where manager David Moyes has drawn plenty of criticism as they sit outside of European places, Kudus has certainly been one of very few shining lights for the club.

Kudus Release Clause Not Guaranteed to Start This Summer

Rumours surrounding Kudus’ future gained momentum earlier this month when it was reported Liverpool are ready to trigger a release clause. As per Ibrahim Sannie Daara from GhanaSoccerNet, the Reds are said to want to bolster their attacking ranks with the acquisition of the West Ham man, and they face competition from the likes of Arsenal, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

However, Romano says there are no guarantees any release clause comes into effect this summer and it would likely take a ‘crazy’ proposal for the Hammers to consider parting ways with their star man.

He told GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday afternoon:

“I think it has to be a really crazy proposal because West Ham, at the moment, are not commenting about this release clause. Sources guarantee that a release clause is included in his contract, but it is not guaranteed to start this summer. It’s still a tricky situation.”

Given reports suggest the release clause sits around the £85m mark, it seems it would take an even greater fee to land the player. Although, the future Liverpool boss Arne Slot will be extremely familiar with Kudus’ talent as his Feyenoord side will have come up against the player while he was at Ajax.

West Ham Face Competition From Tottenham for Matt O'Riley

Elsewhere, West Ham are understood to be looking to bolster their midfield this summer with the signing of Celtic’s Matt O’Riley. GIVEMESPORT revealed this week that the Hammers will face competition from Tottenham for the 23-year-old’s signature and the player feels ready to test himself in the Premier League.

Having signed for Celtic from MK Dons in January 2022, O’Riley spent a season and a half under the leadership of now Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, which could give the North London club an advantage in the pursuit of his signature. The Denmark international has had an impressive season in Scotland with 16 goals and 17 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 15-05-24.